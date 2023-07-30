Bossip Video

LeBron James’ son Bronny proved he’s rebounding from a shocking stint in the ICU with his first public appearance since his cardiac arrest. He celebrated his remarkable recovery with a James family dinner.

Last Monday, Bronny James, who’s only 18 years old, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. The USC medical staff promptly jumped in to save him from a potentially deadly emergency.

“Yesterday, while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” begins the statement. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

LeBron James eventually took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue a brief update on his son’s condition and thank those who have been supporting their family during a difficult time.

Bronny Steps Out With The James Family For First Time Since His Release From The ICU

By Tuesday, Bronny was in a stable condition and “no longer” in the ICU, according to PEOPLE. He was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been treated, on Thursday.

By the end of the week, Bronny James was out and about for the first time since the incident and enjoying some family time. The Jameses enjoyed a nice dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

“LeBron brought his family for Friday night dinner,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was of course wonderful to see Bronny after the frightening week. LeBron and the family are regular guests. Everyone was praying for Bronny’s recovery.”

Towards the end of the night, Lebron shared a video of Bronny James playing a brief melody on the piano as his family watched in delight.

James captioned the photo, “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨✨✨ #JamesGang👑.”

If you’re a fan of LeBron James, you understand and know just how important his family is to him. The James gang most recently appeared at this year’s Espys presenting Lebron with the Best Record-Breaking Performance award.

LeBron captioned the photos from the night, “When the #JamesGang👑 invades we ain’t about play play! We come to F💩🆙 . About last night! #EspyVibes 🫡 . Love who love and who hate! It’s all a part of the journey! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑🤎.”

The world champion broke his silence and gave fans a positive update on Bronny’s condition, saying things are looking up!

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.” “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” he said.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after becoming one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

We send our well wishes to Bronny as he will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.