Bossip Video

After hinting at retirement, LeBron James used his ESPYs speech to calm fans and share that he will be returning to the Lakers.

King James started the summer off by sending Laker fans spiraling by teasing a possible retirement. After hinting at the shocking news, he didn’t provide an update and instead was seen coaching games for his children and traveling across the pond.

Last night at the ESPYs, James was recognized with the Best Record-Breaking Performance for snagging the NBA all-time scoring record.

While Savannah presented him with the award and gave an amazing speech that included a cute moment with their daughter Zhuri James…

LeBron’s speech stole the show and provided an answer to the question of retirement.

“When the season ended, I said I wasn’t sure if I was going to keep playing, and I know a lot of experts told you, guys, what I said, but I’m here now speaking for myself,” James said. “In that moment, I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? Truth is, I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple of years now.” “I don’t care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor,” James said. “The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” “So yeah, I’ve still got something left. A lot left,” James said.

Bron gave credit to his sons Bronny and Bryce and their love for the game for fueling his gas tank. Perhaps no one was more happy with this announcement than Laker fans, but the Bron haters deep down knew he wasn’t going anywhere.

Now his dream of playing beside Bronny can still become a reality and with the impressive and aggressive movies GM Rob Pelinka made this summer, we knew Bron would make another run.

Welcome back, King James!

You can watch Lebron James’ full speech below.