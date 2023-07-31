Bossip Video

It looks like things are officially over between Summer Walker and Lil Meech.

The “Still Over It” singer took to social media this week to allude to the end of her relationship with the actor, letting her supporters know she can’t withstand his cheating ways–even though she tried.

“Can’t do that cheatin stuff,” she wrote in her first Instagram Story on Monday.

She went on to reference Meech in her next post, though she didn’t mention him by name. For some reason, though, she did mention Lil Baby’s longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, throwing some shade at her for staying with the rapper following his alleged infidelities.

“Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t,” Walker wrote. “It was cute though, I wish him the best.”

After being brought into the break up for no reason, Jayda took to the Instagram comments section to respond to Summer’s sub.

“I learned my lesson after ONE kid,” Jayda wrote, seemingly referencing Walker’s multiple children. “Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna insert ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO.”

She went on to post to her Snapchat, insinuating that Summer is in her DMs trying to play nice while publicly shading her throughout her breakup.

“Mfers stay tryna be cap cool in DMs but weird publicly,” Cheaves wrote. “This is why I be off this s**t.”

Her comments were followed by words from her best friend Dess Dior who came to her defense.

“She could’ve got the same point across without mentioning Jayda,” wrote Dior. “We’ve all had our run with a n***a including u! STOP IT.”

As for Summer’s split from Lil Meech, this comes after previous allegations of infidelity, which the couple insisted wouldn’t get in the way of their relationship.

Just last month, a woman named Anisa Ali Abdu claimed that Meech contacted her in a DM asking her to “make a story” up and act like they were just “homies.” She also posted a photo seemingly wearing the actor’s chain. But, in response, Meech said Walker wasn’t leaving him, regardless.

“Y’all need help and will believe anything,” he responded, adding, “Summer ain’t going nowhere so everybody can go back to their f***ed up lives and keep hating — we on vacation.”

While she might not have gone anywhere then, it looks like that confidence definitely caught up to him.