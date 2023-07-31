Bossip Video

Chicago rapper Calboy is back and we’ve got his latest visuals for your viewing pleasure.

The Chicago rapper/singer just released his latest single “On My Own” off his forthcoming album project Unchained. Check out the video for “On My Own” below:

Hailing from Chicago’s Southside, rapper-singer-songwriter Calvin “Calboy” Woods used to keep a million things locked in his head & in his heart. Growing up in an impoverished neighborhood that was often referred to as a war-zone, among the landscape of gangs, crime and violence, where anything could happen at any time, daily threats or elements of danger were a way of life. Music became Calboy’s outlet and his therapy. For over a decade, the 24 year-old modern rap celebrity has been digging deep into his soul taking listeners on a sonic ride and re-defining the soundtrack of the streets.

With over 2 billion global streams the Chicago MC has multiple accomplishments under his belt including the coveted XXL Freshman Class Cover of 2020, landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, reaching triple platinum, touring with Kodak Black and collaborating with Lil Wayne on “Miseducation” a track paying homage to Lauryn Hill. Now Calboy is ready for a new independent musical era with Unchained, his first album project under his own label, Loyalty & Company. The 12-song collection chronicles the soldier’s life following his public and private battles, be it for artistic freedom, lingering grief or industry feuds. On his resurgence track “On My Own,” the multi-gifted artist raps about balancing his demons and divinity in a rapid-fire flow over booming 808s. The cinematic visuals for the single brazenly reaffirm Calboy’s allegiance to his crew as well as emphasize his visionary and revolutionary spirit outside the major label machine.

“Since I was a kid, I told my family I was the golden one,” Calboy says. “I recognized my gift early and I figured out the rest despite my circumstances. I’m truly chosen for this. I’m a warrior.”

Listen and download “On My Own” HERE!