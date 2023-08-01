Bossip Video

Karen and Deon Derrico are continuing to let America meet their beautiful BIG family on Doubling Down With The Derricos and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look at the latest episode.

Doubling Down which airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC, follows Karen and her husband Deon as they navigate life with fourteen kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples.

Navigating life with 14 kids is never easy but in season 4 the Derricos are facing brand new challenges. With the kids getting older and the house getting smaller, Karen and Deon are tasked with house hunting for 16 and the overcrowding at the current Derrico household is causing Deon’s OCD to go through the roof.

Not only that, but Darian’s quest for teenage independence leads her to seek out her first job. Deon takes on the task of teaching the triplets how to ride a bike. Karen starts a clothing line, and Deon goes on a diet. GG’s health battle continues as she faces her cancer head on – along with the online dating world.

Doubling Down With The Derricos Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see the entire family embarking on a camping trip. The excursion to the wilderness was apparently Denver and Dallas’ idea but not everyone’s enthused about it especially because the campgrounds are deserted.

“When you see nothing there’s definitely something out there,” says Eric. “This is how every horror movie starts. I ain’t dying first.”

Similarly, Darian and Mama Karen are not impressed.

“Its a little scary because it looked like we were the only people there,” says Darian. “How did we allow our teens to convince us to do this?” asks Karen.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos airs tonight, August 1 at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC.