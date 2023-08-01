Bossip Video

Offset is disputing the cheating allegations he launched against his wife last month, insisting he only made such claims because he was drunk.

During a recent interview with Angela Yee for her Way Up with Yee podcast, the rapper set the record straight after having publicly accused Cardi B of cheating on him.

According to Offset, his wife wasn’t unfaithful, the pair was simply in the midst of a tequila-fueled argument, which ended up causing the hitmaker to take things to Instagram.

“My wife f**ked a N****on me gang yall n****s know how I come,” Offset wrote on Instagram back in June for his 22 million followers.

While he deleted the Story shortly thereafter, that didn’t stop the internet from having a field day with the allegations–which the Migos rapper now claims were completely false.

“That’s my wife. I love her to death,” Offset admitted before detailing what caused that particular incident. He claimed the two had been “going back and forth” arguing, and that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

“He went on to explain how the driving factor in making such allegations was nothing more than a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila.

“We crazy for each other,” Offset gushed.

As for his own past with infidelity, the rapper admitted that his past mistakes continue to haunt their relationship.

“To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bringing me up and my past up,” he confessed. “My past be covering up everything I done did. All this time I ain’t did nothing.”

The Atlanta native also talked openly about his past and what caused him to previously cheat on Cardi, citing his history of lean usage and a lack of communication skills between the two of them.

“When I did do that, I was in a different space,” Offset said. “I was young, I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money. Really communication. We got married, our communication was good, but it wasn’t really like I was saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. You’ll bump heads if you not communicating. We both on centerstage. All our business is always public. The communication is what it was. I was young.” “I was on different s**t,” he continued. “I was on lean then, too. I was making bad decisions not realizing it was really affecting my family. It was just me thinking about my own.”

Now, however, his actions are a completely different story.

“Why you think she love me like she love me? My growth,” Offset said of his commitment to staying loyal. “I done showed. I’m a real one. I’m not gon’ keep playing with you, because it’s affecting you. It’s heartbreaking. It’s wrong.”

Check out Offset’s full conversation with Angela Yee below.