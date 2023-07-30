Cardi B’s lethal left hand struck again (literally) when she threw her mic at an audience member for throwing a drink on her.
Whether she’s in court, the booth, or rocking a red carpet, Cardi B doesn’t miss. The “Jealousy” rapper proved this once again after an attendee threw a drink on her during a show in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The now-viral video shows Cardi performing “Bodak Yellow” on Drai’s Beachclub stage. A fan in the crowd threw their massive novelty cup full of liquid at Cardi. The drink did successfully splash her, but weapons formed against Cardi rarely prosper.
Just like her choreo, the former dancer didn’t miss a beat. Cardi hurled her mic right back at the drink thrower with elite aim. The concertgoer f*cked around and immediately found out when that mic came flying like a fastball.
In less than 12 hours, a clip of the incident racked up nearly 50 million views. Security swooped in to calm things down. They fittingly packed up the drink thrower to the backing track’s lyrics:
“Now she says she gon’ do what to who? Let’s find out and see, Cardi B/ You know where I’m at. You know where I be.”
Whether crowd members are throwing bottles, trash, cellphones, or fists, concerts aren’t supposed to be contact sports. Increasingly rowdy fans have been wilding at live shows. Kid Cudi stormed offstage at Rolling Loud. Rico Nasty revealed she cried every night from the verbal and physical disrespect from the audience on Playboi Carti’s “King Vamp” tour. Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a fan hit her in the face with a phone this month.
Like Cardi, Monica isn’t one to play with. Last week, she had to let the goon loose and jump offstage into the crowd to break up a fight. The man she saw swing on a woman was almost the one needing stitches then.
Another angle of the epic action confirmed that Cardi did indeed connect. If you listen closely, you can hear the sonic BOOM of her missile-like mic hitting her target.
The Grammy winner continued her show like a pro once the rowdy fan was removed. Of course, the internet went wild with reactions, clocking Cardi’s fierce fastball as her signature move.
Check out the hilarious reactions to Cardi’s mic throw and recaps of her greatest (literal) hits after the flip!
Cardi B Fans React To Her Mic Throw And Greatest Projectile Hits
While some critics complained about Cardi retaliating at the drink thrown at her, most comments say the fan had it coming.
Several cracked jokes about the “Put It On Da Floor (Again)” rapper falling back on a baseball career if she gets tired of rapping.
Fans also compared her throwing the mic to Thor with his mighty hammer.
Since her days on Love & Hip-Hop: New York, Cardi’s been true to her baseball pitch-perfect roots. The only surprise in that altercation is that Cardi used her mic instead of her usual weapon of choice: a shoe.
Omfg !!! How dare she ? How dare she throw at mic instead of her RED HEELS🗣🗣
As Cardi rapped on Offset’s “Jealousy,” you’ll be offended when she gets on defense. In the Baby Boy-inspired music video, she took aim at Offset as she did with her reality tv and rap rivals.
