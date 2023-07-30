Cardi B’s lethal left hand struck again (literally) when she threw her mic at an audience member for throwing a drink on her.

Whether she’s in court, the booth, or rocking a red carpet, Cardi B doesn’t miss. The “Jealousy” rapper proved this once again after an attendee threw a drink on her during a show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Cardi B performing today in Las Vegas. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Ki6eW4c3D — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

The now-viral video shows Cardi performing “Bodak Yellow” on Drai’s Beachclub stage. A fan in the crowd threw their massive novelty cup full of liquid at Cardi. The drink did successfully splash her, but weapons formed against Cardi rarely prosper.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Just like her choreo, the former dancer didn’t miss a beat. Cardi hurled her mic right back at the drink thrower with elite aim. The concertgoer f*cked around and immediately found out when that mic came flying like a fastball.

CARDI made a bloody move 😂 — CARDIOLOGIST (@bardiscoop) July 30, 2023

Hopefully Cardi has crackshot aim because that loser deserves to get domed by that mic, what a bitch move — So1 (@BarbecueSquad) July 30, 2023

In less than 12 hours, a clip of the incident racked up nearly 50 million views. Security swooped in to calm things down. They fittingly packed up the drink thrower to the backing track’s lyrics:

“Now she says she gon’ do what to who? Let’s find out and see, Cardi B/ You know where I’m at. You know where I be.”

Okay? Y’all can throw stuff at whoever but as you can tell Cardi ain’t going for nun of that. And throwing water is a fighting move ion know what you talkin bout — Ike 🪐 (@Ike_Nano) July 30, 2023

Whether crowd members are throwing bottles, trash, cellphones, or fists, concerts aren’t supposed to be contact sports. Increasingly rowdy fans have been wilding at live shows. Kid Cudi stormed offstage at Rolling Loud. Rico Nasty revealed she cried every night from the verbal and physical disrespect from the audience on Playboi Carti’s “King Vamp” tour. Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a fan hit her in the face with a phone this month.

Cardi tossed that mic like it was a chancleta — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) July 30, 2023

Like Cardi, Monica isn’t one to play with. Last week, she had to let the goon loose and jump offstage into the crowd to break up a fight. The man she saw swing on a woman was almost the one needing stitches then.

Alright y’all, I found the other angle it connected 🙌🏾 Cardi’s aim remains undefeated and they turnt right back up after 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeX2LzvUfu — SHETHER (@moveyaras) July 30, 2023

Another angle of the epic action confirmed that Cardi did indeed connect. If you listen closely, you can hear the sonic BOOM of her missile-like mic hitting her target.

Not Cardi turning up after she threw the mic like nothing happened. 😭 she’s such a mood pic.twitter.com/OGUzviYXfq — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

The Grammy winner continued her show like a pro once the rowdy fan was removed. Of course, the internet went wild with reactions, clocking Cardi’s fierce fastball as her signature move.

Check out the hilarious reactions to Cardi’s mic throw and recaps of her greatest (literal) hits after the flip!