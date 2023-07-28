Offset and Cardi turned the rumors into raps on their new hit “Jealousy,” which features Taraji P. Henson in a Cephusly cinematic Baby Boy-inspired music video.

Despite Offset and Cardi B’s relationship drama making headlines, the rap stars are laughing all the way to the bank about it. In July, Offset publicly accused Cardi of cheating with someone who slid in her DMs, claiming, “My wife f*cked a N*gga on me, gang,” in a now-deleted post.

After Cardi shut down the rumors, warning not to “play with” her, they apparently took this beef to the booth. This marks the power couple’s first collaboration since their 2019 hit, “Clout.”

On Friday, they dropped their latest collaboration, “Jealousy,” which takes aim at their biggest haters. The infectious beat samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** B*tches.” Offset channels his inner stay-at-home son for the Jody character in the Baby Boy-themed music video, which he also directed.

Jealousy isn’t Cardi B’s and Offset’s first time giving the vibes of another movie just saying.. They were giving Belly here 💙 pic.twitter.com/dirA7BcNxx — bri 💎 (@brivirgeaux) July 27, 2023

Offset cruised between makeups and breakups with Cardi through the streets of South Central L.A. while he slid on the beat. Some of his ultra-quotable lyrics taking over social media include lines like:

“I’m sellin’ prescription cocaine/ She f*ck with my pimpin’, my cane/

I’m Michael, I’m not no Jermaine.”

Offset pulled no punches with his flawless flow.

Offset said "Jealousy, that sh*t gon' eat ya heart out. This a AR ,sawed off, we'll slay your squad out. This is the beast you brought out. I'll eat your heart out, I'll pull your card out" #Jealousy #Offset #CardiB — Rap💫G¡rls♡Cav¡ar⚜️ (@BonifideBeaut) July 28, 2023

“Jealousy, that sh*t gon’ eat your heart out/ This a AR, sawed off, we’ll slay your squad out/ This the beast you brought out, this a feast, we ball out/I’ll eat your heart out, I’ll pull your card out,” he said.

Cardi B Drops Another Lethal Feature On Offset’s “Jealousy”

Like all Cardi features, the Grammy winner ate and left no crumbs with her slick verses. Fans clocked the lyrical casualties, allegedly including infamous blogger Tasha K.

The way cardi b ate Tasha k ass up in that song🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oSj78NI5S6 — TammyFay (@mstammyfay) July 28, 2023

It’s not enough to turn her pockets loose in court over the $4 million defamation lawsuit. The “W.A.P.” star seemingly took aim at Tasha in her bars.

Cardi b really meant that 💩 cuz she is not letting up on Tasha K pic.twitter.com/MANRRWYmr8 — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) July 22, 2023

I know Cardi referenced Tasha K big teeth ugly ass in #Jealousy but I don’t think she was specifically referring to anyone else. I think Cardi just be rapping & fans apply it to anyone they THINK it should apply to. I swear Cardi don’t be concerned abt beef. She just make bangers — V. 🫵🏽 (@vivalabronx) July 28, 2023

“Look, ain’t no b*tch finna front on me (No)/ Bad body b*tch with the jumbo teeth,” she rapped.

Bad body bitch with the jumbo teeth .. loooorrrddd cardi #Jealousy pic.twitter.com/axR8geHmYJ — Ms_PoohB💅🏿👠(Still Might Slide Ona 👌🏿pp) (@BarralKindra) July 28, 2023

“They're too worried about me and my nigga, You should worry about the nigga yours sleeps with,”

Cardi said double homicide to JT and Tasha K😭 — 🐐 (@byzkhia) July 28, 2023

Y’all too worried bout me and my nikkaa, you should worry bout the nikka yours sleep with. pic.twitter.com/rDGsuLqZwM — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 28, 2023

“It’s always a bird tryna tweet sh*t/ You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n*gga/ You should worry ’bout the n*gga yours sleep with, hmm,” Cardi continued.

“It’s always a bird tryna tweet sh*t” pic.twitter.com/nwpcUy0s6B — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 28, 2023

"A bitch say my name, then she number one trendin'

I did you a service, bitch" omfg Cardi !!!😭😩 #Jealousy #CardiB #Offset pic.twitter.com/cT5JRXVb3e — Aesthete Wordgrapher (@wordgrapher12) July 28, 2023

In a hilarious teaser, Cardi dished relationship drama with her Baby Boy bestie Taraji. The Emmy-nominated actress hyped Cardi up against haters gossiping about her marriage.

“That stank h*e b*tch! She’s thirsty,” Taraji said about the unnamed woman spreading relationship rumors. “Since he [cheated] before, whether he did it or not, people are going to believe it. That’s why I want to bag this n*gga. Even though it’s in the past, you should have never done it in the first place. That’s why we’re always in this motherf*cking predicament,” Cardi vented.

Offset reenacted a classic James Brown interview with Jamie Lee Curtis earlier this week. The real star of the super funny clip was Offset’s James Brown bundles.

Other cameos included Offset and Cardi’s blended family, Wave Set, 1; Kulture, 5; Kalea and Kody, 8; and Jordan, 13.

Cardi & Offset had the kids on set for the “Jealousy” music video. 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/l0jFhwm7u4 — BAVY (@itsbavy) July 28, 2023

Watch the full “Jealousy” music video below, which racked up over one million views in nine hours.

Check out the hilarious star-studded throwback teasers for “Jealousy” and Cardi shutting down cheating PR stunt rumors after the flip!