Offset and Cardi turned the rumors into raps on their new hit “Jealousy,” which features Taraji P. Henson in a Cephusly cinematic Baby Boy-inspired music video.

Despite Offset and Cardi B’s relationship drama making headlines, the rap stars are laughing all the way to the bank about it. In July, Offset publicly accused Cardi of cheating with someone who slid in her DMs, claiming, “My wife f*cked a N*gga on me, gang,” in a now-deleted post.

After Cardi shut down the rumors, warning not to “play with” her, they apparently took this beef to the booth. This marks the power couple’s first collaboration since their 2019 hit, “Clout.”

On Friday, they dropped their latest collaboration, “Jealousy,” which takes aim at their biggest haters. The infectious beat samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous A** B*tches.” Offset channels his inner stay-at-home son for the Jody character in the Baby Boy-themed music video, which he also directed.

Offset cruised between makeups and breakups with Cardi through the streets of South Central L.A. while he slid on the beat. Some of his ultra-quotable lyrics taking over social media include lines like:

“I’m sellin’ prescription cocaine/ She f*ck with my pimpin’, my cane/
I’m Michael, I’m not no Jermaine.”

Offset pulled no punches with his flawless flow.

“Jealousy, that sh*t gon’ eat your heart out/ This a AR, sawed off, we’ll slay your squad out/ This the beast you brought out, this a feast, we ball out/I’ll eat your heart out, I’ll pull your card out,” he said.

Cardi B Drops Another Lethal Feature On Offset’s “Jealousy”

Like all Cardi features, the Grammy winner ate and left no crumbs with her slick verses. Fans clocked the lyrical casualties, allegedly including infamous blogger Tasha K.

It’s not enough to turn her pockets loose in court over the $4 million defamation lawsuit. The “W.A.P.” star seemingly took aim at Tasha in her bars.

“Look, ain’t no b*tch finna front on me (No)/ Bad body b*tch with the jumbo teeth,” she rapped.

“It’s always a bird tryna tweet sh*t/ You offended when I be on defense/ They’re too worried ’bout me and my n*gga/ You should worry ’bout the n*gga yours sleep with, hmm,” Cardi continued.

In a hilarious teaser, Cardi dished relationship drama with her Baby Boy bestie Taraji. The Emmy-nominated actress hyped Cardi up against haters gossiping about her marriage.

“That stank h*e b*tch! She’s thirsty,” Taraji said about the unnamed woman spreading relationship rumors.

“Since he [cheated] before, whether he did it or not, people are going to believe it. That’s why I want to bag this n*gga. Even though it’s in the past, you should have never done it in the first place. That’s why we’re always in this motherf*cking predicament,” Cardi vented.

Offset reenacted a classic James Brown interview with Jamie Lee Curtis earlier this week. The real star of the super funny clip was Offset’s James Brown bundles.

Other cameos included Offset and Cardi’s blended family, Wave Set, 1; Kulture, 5; Kalea and Kody, 8; and Jordan, 13.

Watch the full “Jealousy” music video below, which racked up over one million views in nine hours.

Check out the hilarious star-studded throwback teasers for “Jealousy” and Cardi shutting down cheating PR stunt rumors after the flip!

Cardi B Denies That Offset’s Cheating Rumors Were PR Stunts For “Jealousy”

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Offset, and Cardi B flipped their cheating scandals into a hit song so fast that many questioned whether it was real. Cardi is the queen of marketing, so fans couldn’t put an elaborate PR stunt past her when the “Jealousy” teaser dropped. The “Put It On Da Floor (Again)” rapper took to Instagram to set the record straight.

A fan wrote in the teaser’s comments on Instagram, “We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship, and that’s exactly what is was. Lmfaoo.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper clapped back, claiming Tasha K pulled the real stunt with yet another “lie.”

“It wasn’t no STUNT. Tasha K made some ish up and yall was laughing about it and happy as hell about it. Now that we putting it in the music is a stunt … Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling wit it,” she replied.

Cardi doubled down with the rumor control on Twitter.

“THEY C****IE WAS SO WET WHEN THE LIE WAS GOING AROUND NOW it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music ….OOOO IM POPPIN IT ON THIS SONG !!!!” Cardi Tweeted.

The platinum-selling rapper promised to “pop big sh*t” at Tash K on the new record and “give y’all something to laugh about” on a Twitter space.

“I’m popping big sh*t on this record because y’all been talking about ‘oh, this was a stunt,'” she said. “No, it wasn’t no f*cking stunt, b*tch!”

“I’ma give y’all something to laugh about on this f*cking verse, too, b*tch!. F*ck y’all! Because I’m funny, too. Y’all b*tches think y’all funny? B*tch, I’m hilarious,” Cardi warned.

What do you think of Offset and Cardi B’s “Jealousy?” Do you believe the PR stunt rumors?

