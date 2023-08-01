Bossip Video

We damn sure didn’t have this on our 2023 BINGO card…

Lizzo is the defendant in a new lawsuit that was filed by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez that accuses the “Good As Hell” singer of sexual harassment and a whole lot more.

According to NBCNews, the ladies, two of which appeared on Lizzo’s reality TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, say that Melissa Viviane Jefferson (Lizzo) forced them to touch nude strippers in Amsterdam and…

At the club, Lizzo allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the suit says. “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

You read every single word of that correctly but read it again anyway. The suit also accuses singer-songwriter, ironically, of weight-shaming Davis after a SXSW performance. The women’s lawyer Ron Zambrano wasted no time using Lizzo’s persona against her…

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano said in a statement.

B-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

The lawsuit also names dance captain Shirlene Quigley and accuses her of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, and interfering with the ladies’ opportunity to get other bags. In one instance, Quigley is accused of proselytizing and singling out dancers who had premarital sex, talked about sexual fantasies, and openly discussed one of the women’s virginity.

None of this feels good as hell but sometimes the truth hurts and with three plaintiffs ready to stand tall, these accusations come off as much more than rumors. We’ll have our eyes intently trained on this case.