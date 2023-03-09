Bossip Video

Lizzo is pointing out just how ridiculous transphobia is, insisting none of the current narratives “would fly” if more people understood its roots.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain her thoughts on transphobia and other forms of bigotry in a series of tweets. While she didn’t exactly explain why she wanted to talk about the subject, the discussion comes as a growing number of GOP lawmakers push for anti-trans laws.

“Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now…” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic.. I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic. I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would [be] way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”

The Grammy winning singer went on to further explain her stance, insisting that inaction on bigotry is a form of complicity, and that people would be less apathetic to prejudice if they simply knew more about it.

“Don’t get it twisted—I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination,” Lizzo explained. “I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Republican politicians have introduced at least 150 bills that target the rights of transgender people, the majority of which would prohibit gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth. Conservative lawmakers have also called for severe crackdowns on local drag shows; The Tennessee House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would restrict certain drag performances in public spaces, citing concerns concerns over their alleged harm to children.

With more celebrities like Lizzo speaking out about these issues, we can only hope these attempts from Republican politicians become obsolete.