Lizzo is pointing out just how ridiculous transphobia is, insisting none of the current narratives “would fly” if more people understood its roots.
The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain her thoughts on transphobia and other forms of bigotry in a series of tweets. While she didn’t exactly explain why she wanted to talk about the subject, the discussion comes as a growing number of GOP lawmakers push for anti-trans laws.
“Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now…” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic.. I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic. I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would [be] way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”
The Grammy winning singer went on to further explain her stance, insisting that inaction on bigotry is a form of complicity, and that people would be less apathetic to prejudice if they simply knew more about it.
“Don’t get it twisted—I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination,” Lizzo explained. “I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more.”
With more celebrities like Lizzo speaking out about these issues, we can only hope these attempts from Republican politicians become obsolete.
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Cougar Chronicles! Twitter Debates 16-Year Age Gap Between Jaylen Brown & Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos
-
Fast & Fed Up! Pettiest Reactions To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Racing To File For Divorce
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Chaka Khan Shows No Mercy Blasting Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey & Other Names On Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers' List
-
Barbie Gyal Nicki Minaj Returns From Hiatus And Sets Di Road Ablaze At Trinidad Carnival 2023
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.