The fire is still smoking from yesterday’s breaking news bombshell about the lawsuit against Lizzo and it looks like there is a gasoline can about to drop on the smoldering ashes.

One of the most shocking revelations that came out as a result of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez‘s lawsuit against Lizzo is that she forced them to eat a banana from the vagina of an exotic dancer in Amsterdam. For anyone who might have thought that this was an exaggeration or a bald-faced lie, you might want to renege from that take. According to TMZ, Lizzo has wanted to participate in exactly this type of sex show for quite some time. While on tour back in 2019, Lizzo gave a radio interview to 3FM DJ Frank van der Lende and excitedly told him how much she wanted to eat a banana out of a dancer’s vagina.

“I’m trying to go to the show where you eat the banana out the p***y. That’s the Banana Bar?? That’s the one where they have the banana in the coochie? (makes biting motions) That’s what I want to do, I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying. My pu**-tassium.”

She was REALLY excited about it. Don't take our word for it. Peep the video below.





Now, this isn’t necessarily proof that she forced the ladies to participate with her poon-tassium pandering but based on her erotic eating enthusiasm, it’s easy to see a situation where she would want all of her “friends” to play along with the punany provisions.