“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”
She continued, “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”
“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” Lizzo wrote. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.” The singer added, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”
She concluded her statement, saying: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this time.”
As these allegations continue to pile up from Lizzo’s former dancers, more is coming and people are joining their movement. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who claims she was previously hired to direct a documentary on the singer, shared her negative experience working with Lizzo on her Instagram stories earlier this week.
“In 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks,” Allison wrote. “I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is.”
Welp. Statement or not, it looks like this situation is far from over.
