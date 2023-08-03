Bossip Video

Ciara is the latest celebrity to face backlash over a Chris Brown collaboration, catching heat on social media immediately after announcing their upcoming track.

Despite his repeated history of violence toward women, Chris Brown continues to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry. This time, Ciara is the one facing backlash for working with the singer, announcing the pair have a collaboration releasing later this week.

The “Body Party” singer announced the track on social media on Wednesday, posting a video of her posing for the camera as Brown rests his head on her shoulder. The track, titled, “How We Roll,” is set to drop on Friday.

“CiCi X Breezy. How We Roll 8/4,” she wrote in her caption. “Pre Save link in Bio!!”

This new song marks the pair’s first collaboration since “Turntables” back in 2009, the same year Chris Brown was charged with felony assault for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. 14 years later, not much has changed, and the singer is still going through steady legal trouble, most recently being sued by woman claiming he raped and drugged her in Miami just last year.

Despite the “With You” singer showing us time and time again who he really is, a lot of fans loved the nostalgic aspect of this collaboration, excited to hear Brown and Ciara back together after more than a decade.

“My childhood self just screamed!!! 😭,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Idk why this feels so nostalgic seeing these two together and I love it 😍.”

On the other hand, a lot of folks are upset that this man’s career continues to persevere despite his lengthy history of abuse, letting Ciara know they’re disappointed in her decision to work with him.

“It’s 2023 and ppl are still collabing with CB… yikes,” one fan wrote under Ciara’s Instagram post.

Another said, “You must not know your FANS ! Because if you did you’ll know this is a “No No.”

Check out more reactions down below: