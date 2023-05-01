Bossip Video

In Wilson family fun news, Russell and Ciara pulled out all the stops for their baby girl’s sixth birthday and they invited an extra large, extra exotic guest.

On Sunday, Ciara shared clips from their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson’s ninja-themed sixth birthday bash that included bouncy houses, tug-of-war, and a jewelry-making stand, all laid out perfectly on the Wilson’s massive, manicured lawn.

Sienna’s brothers, Future and Win, also benefited from their sister’s special day as they confidently conquered the inflated play areas and petted a 125-pound anaconda that Russell and Ciara had on hand via “The Real Tarzann.”

Papa Russ calmly walked around his backyard with the massive creature around his neck, just two weeks after he was involved in a golf cart accident during a game at a Colorado golf course.

“My Homie @therealtarzann brought some guests to Sienna’s 6 Yr old bday!” Wilson captioned a post. “Anaconda! 125 lb! Light Work!”

In the video, Tarzann praises the Denver Broncos quarterback’s bravery and strength while he effortlessly lifts the anaconda over his head.

“This guy!” says Tarzann. ‘The world’s biggest, heaviest snake, and Russ is just over here holding it like it’s a noodle. A piece of spaghetti!”

Holston also reshared the post on his own page.

“Birthday Parties are some of my favorite things to do with the kids !” wrote Tarzann. “Thanks for having me @dangerusswilson and @ciara Happy Birthday”

Russell wasn’t the only one being brave around the snake, Ciara also shared a video of her bestie Vanessa Bryant who’s known as Queen Mamba in memory of her late hubby Kobe Bryant, holding the reptile.

“Leave it up to my boo The Queen Mamba @VanessaBryant to always inspire me!.. Anaconda Tings,” CiCi captioned the post. “It’s heavy as f***k!” says CiCi while waling with the snake in the video.

It’s nice to see Vanessa out here enjoying life.

Ciara And Russell Both Sent Sweet Birthday Messages To Their Daughter “Si Si” On Instagram

Prior to the big birthday bash, both Ciara and Russell penned sweet messages about their baby girl blowing out six candles on her cake.

“Our Princess Sienna is 6 Today,” wrote Ciara. “She’s the most loving, confident, caring, sassy, and silly girl,” the recording artist gushed. “She has a Winning spirit in everything that she does,” Ciara added. “Go Si Si Go. Mommy loves you so much! I’m so proud of who you’re becoming! My sweet #BirthdayGirl.”

Russell Wilson also penned his own message to his princess.

“You are the sweetest, smartest, kindest, and the funniest little girl in the world,” wrote Russell. “You are just like your Momma! I never knew Jesus would bless me with two miracles to love and take care of His perfect gifts! Daddy and Mommy love you so much! Six Years of just overflow and gratitude. I love you for the joy you bring Sienna. Daddy always has got you!”

Sienna is the power couple’s only daughter.

Ciara’s oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future, will turn nine 9 next month, while baby bro, Win Wilson, will turn 3 in July.

The doting parents and their party planners undoubtedly have a busy next few months ahead.

Happy birthday to Sienna Princess Wilson!