After Chris Brown made headlines for allegedly fighting Usher, he set the record straight about an alleged second confrontation at Lovers & Friends Festival.

While rumors swirled about Chris beefing with Usher and Teyana Taylor, new footage seemed to show him in yet another scuffle. Despite how it looked on camera, Breezy swears he wasn’t the instigator this time. The additional incident took place while new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott slayed the stage on Saturday night. According to TMZ, the infamous bad boy explained that he actually “intervened” in dad mode to protect his child.

Many fans thought the show going on with Chris and Usher performing back-to-back meant all the drama died down for the weekend. Then a video surfaced showing Chris in the middle of a new mysterious melee backstage at Lovers & Friends.

“New footage circulating online appears to show Chris aggressively trying to reach somebody across from him in what looks to be the backstage area of a venue,” TMZ initially reported on Sunday.

Although Chris was in the middle of the action again, he did appear to be the calm at the center of the storm this time. The large group of men in the clip push back and forth, looking like the scene could spiral out of control at any moment. As the other men yell, Chris seems to de-escalate by reassuring someone, “I got it, I got it.”

Chris Brown Claps Back About Rumored Second Confrontation: “Y’all Dragging It Now”

The R&B star took to Instagram to explain that he was actually trying to keep things from escalating.

“yall been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now. It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back.. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE,” he revealed. “So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

Chris and Usher still have not publicly addressed the argument and alleged fight at the “Breezy De Mayo” surprise party Usher threw. Considering how close they were through Chris’ previous scandals, they may keep things quiet either way.

A video surfaced of Usher intervening because Chris “went off on Teyana Taylor, called her a bunch of b*tches,” according to Wack 100.

Teyana didn’t respond either, except to reportedly unfollow Chris on IG after an argument at the party.

Hopefully, this weekend will be the last time we hear about Chris Brown getting into trouble or allegedly putting his hands on anyone.