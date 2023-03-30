Almost four months after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm, Tory Lanez is fighting back.
The disgraced rapper has just filed an appeal to throw out his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to reports from TMZ. In his appeal, Tory–legal name Daystar Peterson–claims, among other things, that prosecutors tried to dirty him up with irrelevant evidence.
