Almost four months after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm, Tory Lanez is fighting back.

The disgraced rapper has just filed an appeal to throw out his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, according to reports from TMZ. In his appeal, Tory–legal name Daystar Peterson–claims, among other things, that prosecutors tried to dirty him up with irrelevant evidence.

In legal docs obtained by the outlet, Tory’s lawyer, criminal defense attorney Jose Baez, claims that prosecutors submitted a shirtless photo of Tory with a firearm tattoo on his chest. During the trial, prosecutors said it was merely for identification purposes, but Baez says prosecutors used the photo to underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons. Throughout the appeal, there are numerous other grounds, including Baez’s claim that it was a reversible error for prosecutors to threaten to present Tory’s rap lyrics to the jury.