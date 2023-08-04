Bossip Video

Are you ready for Part 4?

We’re only a few weeks from The Upshaws Part 4 where Bennie, Regina, Lucretia and the crew continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises while still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

The upcoming season (premiering August 17 on Netflix) features guest star Jenifer Lewis as Dr. Pearl Edmunds–Regina’s new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health, and her countless family obligations.

Fans can also expect to see Marsha Warfield make a guest appearance during the season that was teased in a special promo starring the cast.

In the feel-good clip, we see actress Kim Fields stepping off the set for a behind-the-scenes chat with the cast.

“Guys I’ve got some news that’s been weighing heavy on my heart,” says Fields, in a tone that suggests she’s about to drop some bad news. Instead, what Fields shares makes the entire cast erupt in celebration.

Play

Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the hit series follows charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), firstborn son (Jermelle Simon)–the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis)–and his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level, together. Check out some first look images from Part 4 below: