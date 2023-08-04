Bossip Video

After obsessing over Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, we get a glimpse behind-the-scenes with her rider, which includes how she customizes her porcelain throne.

What Beyoncé wants, Beyoncé gets, especially while traveling the world for one of the biggest tours of the year. When the Queen comes through, parting like the Red Sea is just one of her many requests. According to The Sun, Beyoncé’s Renaissance rider includes shipping her own toilet seats everywhere she goes.

Leave it to the HVIC (Head Virgo In Charge) to be as meticulous backstage as she is for her music and epic concerts. A photographer spotted a massive equipment container labeled “Beyoncé Toilet Seats.” She doesn’t make anyone walk to another borough just to get her cheesecake, but someone else’s used toilet seat is out of the question.

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one,” a source told The Sun.

Mavis from Survival of the Thickest can definitely relate.

“Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container,” the source continued.

Obviously, the “America Has A Problem” singer doesn’t navigate the massive stadiums she tours like everyone else. She has to ride in style and privacy! Even Beyoncé’s golf cart is customized with a partition. It’s covered in black sheets so she can travel incognito backstage.

Then the record-breaking star has to look out for her team. Her friends, family, and entourage get a giant VIP zone to themselves. “Tour crew are not allowed within 50 meters of it” and don’t get leftovers from the exclusive dining area.

In the past, Beyoncé’s riders reportedly requested hand-carved ice balls for her vocal cords, water chilled to exactly 20º and $900 specialty titanium straws to drink it, 100% cotton clothing for her tour crew, and all-white furniture.