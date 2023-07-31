Bossip Video
Those hats aren’t big enough for the both of y’all? Erykah Badu accused Beyoncé’s “Formation” hat of being a copycat of her signature look, and Ms. Badu better strap in her headgear because the internet is on her head about it.

erykah badu x beyonce

Source: Arturo Holmes/Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pictures from Beyoncé’s Renaissance  World Tour are all over social media, especially the new outfits she unveiled for the U.S. cities. In New Jersey, she and Blue Ivy were twinning in sequined orange, blue, and white Ivy Park jerseys with camo details. Bey completed her look with an oversized, super wide-brimmed hat in chrome. And, for some reason, Erykah took that personally.

“I’m flattered,” Erykah wrote on Bey’s post of the obvious Renaissance-era update of the iconic “Formation” reference.

One thing about the comments, they were not on her side:

“GIRL BEYONCÉ AINT TRYNA BE SH*T LIKE YOU. PLEASE TAKE SEVERAL FAWKING SEATS,” one reply said.

“girl I hope you know Beyoncé has been wearing these hats since 2016,” someone pointed out.

“girl relax tf .. spiritual for nothin if ur ego making u act this way lady.

The “Green Eyes” energy continued on Erykah’s own page. In her Instagram Stories, Erykah reposted Bey and a picture of herself in a giant silver hat for social media’s favorite game: “Let’s Compare!” It’s not like that usually backfires or anything.

“Hmm,” she shadily shot the “Break My Soul” singer’s outfit. Then, on her own picture, Erykah wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

 

Check out the real origins of Beyoncé’s Formation hat and Twitter dragging Erykah’s hat-jacking shade after the flip!

The Origins Of Beyoncé’s “Formation” Hat

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Amsterdam

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Even Erykah somehow influenced the “Formation” hat, this convo is about seven years and three albums too late! The original wide-brimmed black hat was so iconic it sold for $27,000 in a charity auction.

The notorious hat’s origins were really more of a happy accident.  Zerina Akers, the stylist who won an Emmy for costume design on Black Is King, told Vogue about the moment that hat changed her life.

“When I did my fittings, I showed the team the looks I had and there was this one moment where we were putting this hat on the fit model and it was too big. The hat kept kind of falling over her face. I kept pushing it back and it would fall down over her eyes still. I thought it was kind of cool,” she recalled.

“That became the only look I styled in that video, but that hat became a real symbol. It was a bit of a revolution, or a symbol for an era being stepped into. It became a look people recreated. That moment will probably outlive me.”

The BeyHive Drags Erykah Over The Hat-Jacking Allegations

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring/Summer 2023

Source: WWD / Getty

Beyoncé fans quickly came to the queen’s defense, bringing up every big hat in history, from Abraham Lincoln to Charles Dickens.

Some people however gave Badu some grace and thought the comments were just the songstress being playful.

Did the New Amerykah artist get into a big-brimmed beef with Pharrell, too, or is the issue only with Bey?

Some fans also brought up the outspoken singer’s other lukewarm hot takes, like cringe-worthy caping for infamous figures like R. Kelly and Hitler.

Do you think Erykah Badu was being playful with Beyoncé or throwing more shade than their equally giant hats?

