Those hats aren’t big enough for the both of y’all? Erykah Badu accused Beyoncé’s “Formation” hat of being a copycat of her signature look, and Ms. Badu better strap in her headgear because the internet is on her head about it.

Pictures from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are all over social media, especially the new outfits she unveiled for the U.S. cities. In New Jersey, she and Blue Ivy were twinning in sequined orange, blue, and white Ivy Park jerseys with camo details. Bey completed her look with an oversized, super wide-brimmed hat in chrome. And, for some reason, Erykah took that personally.

“I’m flattered,” Erykah wrote on Bey’s post of the obvious Renaissance-era update of the iconic “Formation” reference.

One thing about the comments, they were not on her side:

“GIRL BEYONCÉ AINT TRYNA BE SH*T LIKE YOU. PLEASE TAKE SEVERAL FAWKING SEATS,” one reply said. “girl I hope you know Beyoncé has been wearing these hats since 2016,” someone pointed out. “girl relax tf .. spiritual for nothin if ur ego making u act this way lady.

Not Erykah badu shading Beyoncé. Girl — TheeMarketingMamí (@WizMonifaaa) July 31, 2023

The “Green Eyes” energy continued on Erykah’s own page. In her Instagram Stories, Erykah reposted Bey and a picture of herself in a giant silver hat for social media’s favorite game: “Let’s Compare!” It’s not like that usually backfires or anything.

Erykah Badu insinuates that Beyoncé is copying her tour looks: “I guess I’m everybody stylist” pic.twitter.com/D1nqIVMgVI — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

“Hmm,” she shadily shot the “Break My Soul” singer’s outfit. Then, on her own picture, Erykah wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”

As much original style Erykah has, I’m very surprised she’s complaining about the most basic and replicable item in her wardrobe — viola davis stan account (@negrosgroove) July 31, 2023

i will never understand ppl who see their influence as something negative. like you’re ERYKAH BADU girl obviously mfs are constantly influenced by you. IT’S YOU. my god ppl wanna be the only ones to do something so bad they can’t take the compliment that is their influence — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) July 31, 2023

