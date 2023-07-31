Those hats aren’t big enough for the both of y’all? Erykah Badu accused Beyoncé’s “Formation” hat of being a copycat of her signature look, and Ms. Badu better strap in her headgear because the internet is on her head about it.
Pictures from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are all over social media, especially the new outfits she unveiled for the U.S. cities. In New Jersey, she and Blue Ivy were twinning in sequined orange, blue, and white Ivy Park jerseys with camo details. Bey completed her look with an oversized, super wide-brimmed hat in chrome. And, for some reason, Erykah took that personally.
“I’m flattered,” Erykah wrote on Bey’s post of the obvious Renaissance-era update of the iconic “Formation” reference.
One thing about the comments, they were not on her side:
“GIRL BEYONCÉ AINT TRYNA BE SH*T LIKE YOU. PLEASE TAKE SEVERAL FAWKING SEATS,” one reply said.
“girl I hope you know Beyoncé has been wearing these hats since 2016,” someone pointed out.
“girl relax tf .. spiritual for nothin if ur ego making u act this way lady.
Not Erykah badu shading Beyoncé. Girl
The “Green Eyes” energy continued on Erykah’s own page. In her Instagram Stories, Erykah reposted Bey and a picture of herself in a giant silver hat for social media’s favorite game: “Let’s Compare!” It’s not like that usually backfires or anything.
Erykah Badu insinuates that Beyoncé is copying her tour looks:
“I guess I’m everybody stylist” pic.twitter.com/D1nqIVMgVI
“Hmm,” she shadily shot the “Break My Soul” singer’s outfit. Then, on her own picture, Erykah wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.”
As much original style Erykah has, I’m very surprised she’s complaining about the most basic and replicable item in her wardrobe
i will never understand ppl who see their influence as something negative. like you’re ERYKAH BADU girl obviously mfs are constantly influenced by you. IT’S YOU. my god ppl wanna be the only ones to do something so bad they can’t take the compliment that is their influence
Check out the real origins of Beyoncé’s Formation hat and Twitter dragging Erykah’s hat-jacking shade after the flip!
The Origins Of Beyoncé’s “Formation” Hat
Even Erykah somehow influenced the “Formation” hat, this convo is about seven years and three albums too late! The original wide-brimmed black hat was so iconic it sold for $27,000 in a charity auction.
Erykah Badu shading Beyoncé over a hat she’s been using since 2016… the lowest is what?
The notorious hat’s origins were really more of a happy accident. Zerina Akers, the stylist who won an Emmy for costume design on Black Is King, told Vogue about the moment that hat changed her life.
“When I did my fittings, I showed the team the looks I had and there was this one moment where we were putting this hat on the fit model and it was too big. The hat kept kind of falling over her face. I kept pushing it back and it would fall down over her eyes still. I thought it was kind of cool,” she recalled.
“That became the only look I styled in that video, but that hat became a real symbol. It was a bit of a revolution, or a symbol for an era being stepped into. It became a look people recreated. That moment will probably outlive me.”
The BeyHive Drags Erykah Over The Hat-Jacking Allegations
Beyoncé fans quickly came to the queen’s defense, bringing up every big hat in history, from Abraham Lincoln to Charles Dickens.
I love Erykah but PLEASE.
Abraham Lincoln did it first. Now what? https://t.co/dx4DS4e2Kf
charles dickens is about to resurrect to just prove erykah wrong https://t.co/bFbq0xBlXf
And she copied papa legba… pic.twitter.com/63PtAR22QO
Now Erykah, you’re a Texas sister…
WHAT DO SAY TO HER?! https://t.co/E6g1KuYLqk pic.twitter.com/e1W7FXCAHw
Erykah Badu saying that she is the originator of “Abraham Lincoln top-hat core” is so funny to meee.
erykah my girl but please don’t come for the B https://t.co/k5MAl4Wm0t
Some people however gave Badu some grace and thought the comments were just the songstress being playful.
Okay, but Erykah Badu's very known for her fashion AND she's been wearing that hat since at least 2007. Beyoncé is VERY well-versed in talent from Texas, as well as 90s neo-soul artists. I was v surprised Jill Scott got a shout-out in the Break My Soul Remix, but Erykah did not. pic.twitter.com/aRSha3iSHM
Every other artist will post when Beyoncé shouts them out or pays homage but when Erykah posts it she being shady? Nah ! She just showing y’all that Beyoncé fuck with her just like everybody else does!
Did the New Amerykah artist get into a big-brimmed beef with Pharrell, too, or is the issue only with Bey?
Beyoncé been wearing hats we seen her having one on with formation then if we gone be technical then she stole that idea from Pharrell cause he was the first one doing it
Some fans also brought up the outspoken singer’s other lukewarm hot takes, like cringe-worthy caping for infamous figures like R. Kelly and Hitler.
Erykah has a very nasty spirit. There’s something off about her. A very vile individual. The comments she made about hitler, young girls wearing skirts and even defended r Kelly and bill cosby. She’s disgusting. She puts on same fake ass spiritual act and everyone falls for it.
I mean Erykah Badu literally said she saw something good in Hitler so I feel like we should just continue to ignore her until she becomes irrelevant and blows into the wind eventually https://t.co/UfdbyMMSSS
Remember when Erykah said she saw something good in Hitler? https://t.co/u7rX7qGYIF
i love erykah but everytime she opens her mouth, you wish she didn't
Erykah? The Formation hat?
Too many shrooms ma'am! https://t.co/xfW3HRlgRG
this how Dallas vs Houston beef be sounding like…😩 girlll bye! notice how every other full moon erykah badu be on some shit? im used to it tho https://t.co/pfdn0REWCc
Do you think Erykah Badu was being playful with Beyoncé or throwing more shade than their equally giant hats?
