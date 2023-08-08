Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is pushing for Tory Lanez to get a harsher sentence as Iggy Azalea responds to her supposed plea for the exact opposite.

According to reports from Billboard, Meg insists in a written statement read during Lanez’s sentencing that she has suffered daily since the rapper shot her in the feet three years ago.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” Thee Stallion said in a statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

She went on to say that she struggled with whether she would appear to give the statement in person, but said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.” Because of that struggle, Meg asked that her absence not be taken as a sign of indifference, urging Judge David Herriford to issue a stiff sentence.

She added that Lanez showed no remorse and instead placed blame elsewhere instead of taking responsibility.

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened,” she added in her statement per Legal Affairs and Trials journalist Meghann Cuniff. “Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.” “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.”

Iggy Azalea, on the other hand, wrote one of over 70 letters supporting Lanez, asking the judge to hand down a sentence that was “transformative, not life-destroying.”

Of course, this support for Tory–especially coming from a fellow female rapper–ruffled a lot of feathers, upsetting fans of Megan Thee Stallion who are tired of seeing celebrities support Lanez, even after his guilty verdict. Following news that she’s supporting the ” Say It” rapper, Azalea responded to the drama on Twitter, insisting that she didn’t side with anyone and that her beliefs go a lot deeper than who’s right in this particular case.

“For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well,” Iggy tweeted. “2. I don’t ‘support’ anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.” She continued: “3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment. 4. Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did. It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized.”

She went on to reply to another fan, insisting her take on the matter isn’t “news worthy” because “most agree” with what she believes.

“I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation. Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5plus in prison,” Azalea wrote. “Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not news worthy.”

Regardless of her opinion that her take is “reasonable,” a lot of Megan’s fans are upset that Azalea went out of her way to write a letter in an effort to help Lanez.

