By now, you’ve probably seen multiple angles of the super viral riverfront rumble in Montgomery, Alabama where heroic Black folks assembled like the Avengers to protect their fellow man in a stunning display of solidarity that blew up social media.
This video shows how the whole Alabama ferry brawl started.
Brother man was doing his job telling these folks to move their boat so the ferry could dock.
Privileged ass white people refused to move and then jumped him pic.twitter.com/6fPnjBDGsH
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2023
It all started when a Black security guard informed a group of white people that they needed to move their boat so that a group of Black folks can dock.
Yo this is wild 😭
A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard.
A group of black men seen & went defend him by beating the white men 💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qzo3U3Kq1r
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 6, 2023
Naturally, the white people refused to comply and assaulted the security guard which prompted a 16-year-old member of the riverboat staff to jump in the water and swim to shore to help the Black security guard being jumped by a swarm of white aggressors.
Shout out to the boy who swam for that action to help a brother out. Folks are callin' him the black aquaman 😂 #Montgomery #riverboatbrawl #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/JSBbz81oWk
— fenty (@fentygirl99) August 7, 2023
Moments later, seas of Black folks flooded the dock to deliver multiple fades in one of the biggest brawls we’ve seen this year.
It’s giving Avengers Endgame! Frame it pic.twitter.com/Lv9LX74ptm
— Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) August 6, 2023
There was chair-swangin’ and pain-brangin’ everywhere during the chaotic scene straight out of a WWE Smackdown match.
this view is crazy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0U5B0iyvp2
— Menace ² Society (@kingtrelll) August 7, 2023
As a result of the FAAFO fracas, several people were arrested, including the white people who started the entire thing.
According to WSFA, the police are investigating the video and looking to make more arrests and bring more charges.
lmfaooooooo and they going to jail https://t.co/M86oPXxY6t
— samantha carpenter 🔪 (@TheHorrorHottie) August 7, 2023
As expected, social media exploded with jokes, memes, and any other shenanigans you can imagine in yet another example of Black Twitter being the epicenter of peak entertainment.
They’re thinking of names for the young guy that jumped in the water… #Montgomery
Best so far:
– Sea Murda
– Scuba Gooding Jr.
– Aqua Mane
😭😭😂😂😂😂 I am hollering! pic.twitter.com/KyaybqFvrB
— 𝓿𝓲𝓬 𝓳𝓪𝓰𝓰𝓮𝓻 • ♡ (@TheVJExperience) August 7, 2023
Meanwhile, in Montgomery, Alabama…. pic.twitter.com/lZtePNgbwt
— Joel OilSheen (@JoelOilsheen) August 6, 2023
🤣🤣🤣 B*tch I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight Bih!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 They Gave It To Y’all Azz Tonight!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 (As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women) But All Y’all Tripled Teamed My Boy On The Dock Y’all Azz Get It Bih!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/txCsnKQwKY
— Plies (@plies) August 7, 2023
Also worth noting is Black visionary Nathanial Alexander’s invention of the folding chair. A true cookout icon.
— ⚜️KreoleKween⚜️💚 (@DannieBoo72) August 7, 2023
Oh, and CSI: Twitter found the aggressors from the brawl. Just thought you’d want to know.
Look at em…. I bet they ain’t know they was finna get they ass beat that day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5nd97kgZAP
— BabyLove💕 (@IamWillowLovee) August 6, 2023
Montgomery Facebook is undefeated pic.twitter.com/T63pCcyVzb
— Lo (@solodeauxleaux) August 6, 2023
Trump spoke at a fundraising event in Montgomery on Friday night and the Riverfront Park brawl was on Saturday.
Those drunk White people were still high off of MAGA and thought they were gonna take the country back, but got their asses handed right back to them. 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mtximKPwh1
— Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) August 7, 2023
How many times you watched the brawl? 0-10? 20 or more? Do you think the chair-swangin’ unc-uncs are getting locked up? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the riverfront rumble on the flip.
Me making my way down the Delaware River to help the niggas in Alabama pic.twitter.com/8v4d8lMhWS
— someswaggt (@someswaggt) August 7, 2023
LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/jo2CWs59EI
— Misty Miss T (@TayTfromTN) August 7, 2023
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2TrEnl31GR
— Schlotzsky's (@Are_Ohh_Bee) August 7, 2023
Me lying to my grandkids about being in the Alabama Riverboat brawl pic.twitter.com/9WWui9z9ra
— Wrong Chat Bucko (@1rich_ninja) August 6, 2023
I go on fb and 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1TVMUx1EBb
— ✨ Bishop Tiddy Jakes ✨ (@Taurus_Groove) August 7, 2023
A chair is still a chair, even when there's no one sittin' there… pic.twitter.com/yVn82MarK1
— 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) August 7, 2023
Imma just sit this here pic.twitter.com/5l7YiuVmar
— NinnyG🫦 (@Ninny_G21) August 7, 2023
I’m crying pic.twitter.com/kBEIz1s1Bj
— Kandi (@_Zennifer_) August 7, 2023
My brothers and sisters got active on that dock ☺️ pic.twitter.com/3hRgxD2aWo
— DALÄ SHORT (@drewscotty) August 6, 2023
not the SS deadass pulled up in Montgomery 😭 pic.twitter.com/fsdCLhwG6h
— Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) August 6, 2023
They was on that dock handing out a lot of pic.twitter.com/l1R0yMcJQm
— Boul. (@CoryTownes) August 7, 2023
The boat crew tomorrow in the break room: pic.twitter.com/63nhkC5Iby
— bawse and ceo (@AshGotThis) August 7, 2023
Me on the Harriet getting refreshments ready for the crew after the fight pic.twitter.com/kLtJLOQrBN
— Uncle Smoke Eye (@c_drew_) August 7, 2023
-
