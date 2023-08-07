Bossip Video
Harriott II riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama

By now, you’ve probably seen multiple angles of the super viral riverfront rumble in Montgomery, Alabama where heroic Black folks assembled like the Avengers to protect their fellow man in a stunning display of solidarity that blew up social media.

It all started when a Black security guard informed a group of white people that they needed to move their boat so that a group of Black folks can dock.

Naturally, the white people refused to comply and assaulted the security guard which prompted a 16-year-old member of the riverboat staff to jump in the water and swim to shore to help the Black security guard being jumped by a swarm of white aggressors.

Moments later, seas of Black folks flooded the dock to deliver multiple fades in one of the biggest brawls we’ve seen this year.

There was chair-swangin’ and pain-brangin’ everywhere during the chaotic scene straight out of a WWE Smackdown match.

As a result of the FAAFO fracas, several people were arrested, including the white people who started the entire thing.

According to WSFA, the police are investigating the video and looking to make more arrests and bring more charges.

As expected, social media exploded with jokes, memes, and any other shenanigans you can imagine in yet another example of Black Twitter being the epicenter of peak entertainment.

Also worth noting is Black visionary Nathanial Alexander’s invention of the folding chair. A true cookout icon.

Oh, and CSI: Twitter found the aggressors from the brawl. Just thought you’d want to know.

How many times you watched the brawl? 0-10? 20 or more? Do you think the chair-swangin’ unc-uncs are getting locked up? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the riverfront rumble on the flip.

