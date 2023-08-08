Bossip Video

Congrats are in order for the Wilsons as their family continues to expand!

Ciara announced Tuesday that she’s pregnant with baby number four!

““You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” CiC, 37, captioned a video of her poolside with her burgeoning bump on full display.

As you can imagine she’s being flooded with congratulatory messages and her hubby Russell Wilson, 34, hopped in the comments as well.

“Love you momma #HowWeRoll 🖤🖤🖤,” wrote the NFL quarterback.

He also shared the big news on his own page writing;

“That’s just “How We Roll” 🎥: Daddy”

Rumors swirled that the songstress was expecting back in January after the singer, 37, posted an IG video in a body-hugging cheetah print dress and crossed her arms over her stomach to seemingly hide a bun in the oven. The speculation died down however after Ciara attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party in March in a headline-making sheer dress.

Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Family Includes Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, And Win Harrison

This is Ciara’s fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson. They currently share Win Harrison, 3, Sienna Princess, 6, and Future Zahir, 9, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Shortly after baby Win’s birth in 2020, Russell proclaimed that he wanted more children with his wife.

“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell. “OK, sit down!” replied CiCi jokingly.

Clearly, someone was being completely serious.

Congrats to the happy couple!