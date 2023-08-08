Congrats are in order for the Wilsons as their family continues to expand!
Ciara announced Tuesday that she’s pregnant with baby number four!
““You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️,” CiC, 37, captioned a video of her poolside with her burgeoning bump on full display.
As you can imagine she’s being flooded with congratulatory messages and her hubby Russell Wilson, 34, hopped in the comments as well.
“Love you momma #HowWeRoll 🖤🖤🖤,” wrote the NFL quarterback.
He also shared the big news on his own page writing;
“That’s just “How We Roll” 🎥: Daddy”
Rumors swirled that the songstress was expecting back in January after the singer, 37, posted an IG video in a body-hugging cheetah print dress and crossed her arms over her stomach to seemingly hide a bun in the oven. The speculation died down however after Ciara attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party in March in a headline-making sheer dress.
Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Family Includes Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, And Win Harrison
This is Ciara’s fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson. They currently share Win Harrison, 3, Sienna Princess, 6, and Future Zahir, 9, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
Shortly after baby Win’s birth in 2020, Russell proclaimed that he wanted more children with his wife.
“We’re going to have more of these little things,” said Russell. “OK, sit down!” replied CiCi jokingly.
Clearly, someone was being completely serious.
Congrats to the happy couple!
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Caught In 4K: Funniest Reactions To Lil Meech Claiming He Was Helping His Big Booty 'Cousin' With Groceries Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumors
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
-
SZA Thee Stallion BBLows Up The Gram With Back-To-Back Thirst Trap Dumps, Unloads Caked Up Candids, Screen-Lickable Selfies & More
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.