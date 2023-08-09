Bossip Video

A Bajan baddie is announcing a new capsule collection for moms and moms-to-be.

On Tuesday, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty announced a line of three new bralette styles, as well as an oversized graphic tee personally designed by the pregnant songstress specifically with motherhood in mind.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rih Rih told Vogue. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Vogue adds that sizes for the drop range from XXS to 4X; prices range from $35 to $60. The graphic tee from the collection reads “Make More Babies” and the bralettes have functional features like nursing clasps and one-hand functionality,

To promote the line, Rihanna posed for pics with her almost 15-month-old son, RZA, who she shares with partner A$AP Rocky. In them she breastfeeds her baby boy while rocking Savage X Fenty maternity.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity,” the Savage X Fenty page captioned Rih’s newest pics.

The Savage X Fenty maternity capsule collection comes after Rih posed for some steamy baby bumping shots in a thong.

It also comes amid reports that she’s pRIH-pared to pop “any day now” in L.A. and has limited her work obligations leading up to her second baby’s birth.

Moms, will YOU be buying Maternity Rih’s new Savage x Fenty capsule collection?