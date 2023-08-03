Bossip Video

Rihanna’s baby bump-baring days are almost over as she and A$AP Rocky prepare for the birth of their second child “any day now.”

The proud parents are in the final stretch before they welcome their new bundle of joy. After juggling fashion shows, award shows, and becoming the first pregnant woman to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna is easing up her professional life even more, ET reports.

“She’s limited work obligations as well,” a source revealed about the soon-to-be mom of two.

The happy couple is reportedly nesting in Los Angeles, with no plans to leave the city until after she gives birth. They are both as in love with each other as they are with parenthood. The source added that Rih and Rocky “are each other’s rock” through the back-to-back pregnancies. They welcomed their first child, RZA, May 13 last year.

Rihanna Is “As Ready As She’s Going To Be” To Give Birth To Her Second Child With A$AP Rocky

Rih and Rocky stepped out last week for another date night with her adorable baby bump on full display once again. She’s obviously living her best life while pregnant. Now she is “as ready as she’s going to be” to give birth again.”

“She knows her world is about to get exponentially busier with two babies in the house under two,” the source added.

It’s no surprise the Bajan boss babe has it all planned out. She already orchestrated to free up more time for her family when she announced stepping down as Savage X Fenty CEO after five years. That didn’t stop her from slaying the lingerie photoshoots for her beloved brand last month.

On the red carpet for the Met Gala this year, the glowing Grammy winner gushed about her second pregnancy going so well.

“It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic,” she said.

Rihanna still hasn’t shared whether RZA will have a baby brother or sister. The Lift Me Up singer told British Vogue she doesn’t care whether she has a girl or another boy.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever,” she said, just happy to be expanding her family.

We’re also down for whatever cuteness Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have on the way.