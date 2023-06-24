Bossip Video

Rihanna recently gained the titles of Oscar nominee, Super Bowl Half Time performer, and mother, but she’s dropping CEO from her resumé.

Since founding Savage X Fenty in 2018, Rihanna called all the shots as CEO. Now she’s letting someone else take the lead for the next era of the lingerie brand. Vogue Business reports that the singer announced Hillary Super as the next Savage X Fenty CEO.

Hillary Super will take over day-to-day operations starting Monday, June 26. Rihanna assured fans and customers that the change is a good sign for the evolving company.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” Rihanna said. “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Based on Super’s track record, the brand should be in good hands. Before she was global CEO of Anthropologie Group for four years, Super led companies like Guess, Old Navy, Gap, and American Eagle.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring,” Super said.

Rihanna Will Continue Reign In Fashion As She Passes The Torch For Savage X Fenty

Although Rihanna is stepping down, she’ll still be the HBIC (Head BadGal In Charge) at Savage X Fenty. She will remain in the executive chair role. The change in leadership makes Rihanna’s fierce 5-year anniversary photoshoot the ultimate victory lap.

The direct-to-consumer success will grow into new “avenues of accessibility.”

“We have a highly engaged customer br with our DTC model, and also recognise that there is opportunity for us to expand further by meeting customers where they are,” said a statement from Savage X Fenty.

According to reported plans for an IPO in 2022, the company was valued at $3 billion.

The Lift Me Up singer is so in love with motherhood that it makes sense for her to make more time for family. She and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Based on pictures from the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show in Paris, RZA could become a big brother any day now. Rih and Rocky turned heads at Pharrell’s debut runway for LV in matching head-to-toe denim outfits. As the new creative director for the luxury brand’s men’s line, he featured Rihanna as the face of the new campaign.

Regardless of her title, Rihanna will forever be a fashion icon.