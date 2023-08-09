Bossip Video

By a show of hands, who is surprised? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

The Montgomery Brawl is still smoldering on social media and today we learn a little bit more about the circumstances surrounding the viral melee. According to TMZ, a witness named Crystal Warren reported to police that she heard one of the white men explicitly use the n-word saying, “F*** that n*****” before coming down to fight. She says the same white man also threatened to get a gun during the fracas.

Warren’s 16-year-old son Daniel was also physically injured by one of the unseasoned #FFFFFFolks who punched him in the chest and knocked him down as the boy attempted to pull the men off of the deckhand. That man has since been arrested, charged, and publicly identified by the Montgomery Police Department when they released his mugshot this afternoon.

Richard Roberts has been arrested and charged with 3rd-degree assault. It isn’t clear at this time if he was the one hurling the n-word or if he threatened to use a firearm.