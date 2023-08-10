Bossip Video

It’s Thursday — which means a brand new episode of our favorite guilty-pleasure TV series Love During Lockup is just a day away!

Lucky for y’all, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Savannah reveals that she’s met with an attorney who says that Jake may have an easier time securing an early release if they get married. Of course it helps that she actually WANTS to get married, so the real question is — just how excited will Jake be to say “I Do”? Check out the clip below to see what happens when she delivers the news:

Poor Savannah. Jake just doesn’t want to get with the program. Also — do y’all think it’s a red flag that her man doesn’t want her approaching his family. Do you guys think he has something to hide or nah? On a positive note, at least he was sweet to her before getting off the phone. Do you think Savannah is setting herself up for heartbreak?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s brand new episode of Love During Lockup!

Raneka confronts Asonta when she finds other women on his social media. Savannah hatches a plan to get Jake out early. Jade gets grilled by her in-laws about Chris’s money. Andy gets a call from Brittney that changes everything.

Are you all caught up with the newest season of Love During Lockup yet? If you haven’t — get on it now!

An all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs tomorrow, Friday August 11th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?