We’re getting close to the end of the week, which means it’s almost time for a brand new episode of Love During Lockup!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s episode of Love During Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Latisha’s lawyer gives her a warning about running a business with her husband in prison.

Check it out:

Thank God she’s got some good representation looking out! Gotta love how Latisha’s lawyer broke it all the way down for her. Are you surprised she thought a convicted felon could be part of a tax business?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s all-new episode:

Andy spirals out of control when Brittney calls him a liar. Raneka’s goodbye party explodes into chaos. Latisha’s lawyer gives a shocking warning about her prison hubby. Savannah is ghosted by Jake’s family. Kerok threatens to cut off Britney.

Do you guys have a favorite couple yet this season? We’re only a few episodes in so far but — whew the way the chaos is already starting to swirl all over the place!

The all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday August 4th at 9pm EST on WeTV.