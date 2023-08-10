Well, this is messy…

After announcing a breakup with his fiancée/ the mother of his child via a joint statement in February, Jaylan Banks is detailing what went wrong between them. Banks is of course the man that Porsha Williams’ husband Simon Guobadia accused of impregnating his now ex-wife Falynn Pina while they were still married.

Unfortunately for him, however, a number of people aren’t sympathetic to his story and instead are insisting that “Simon was right.”

The MTV Couples Retreat star was a recent guest on the Relationships Matter podcast and opened up about his breakup with Falynn.

According to Banks, Pina who is nine years older than him, “groomed” him and is a narcissist who manipulated him into believing lies about her ex.

“I was groomed,” Banks said about how their relationship started. “She made it seem as if he [Simon] was doing her wrong, and then come to find out I’m on the other side now so that’s [a] narcissist.

She groomed me—would tell me he’s doing this to me and I felt sad for her and being a friend. That’s what narcissists do, they groom you,” he added. “Make the other person look bad so when you do something you won’t feel bad about it because you feel as if they were treating that person wrong.”

While speaking on the timeline of their relationship, Banks admitted that he hooked up with Pina during a trip to Cancun and he immediately knew he was in love with her. He did not explicitly clarify however if that hookup happened while she was still married.

Banks who was initially Pina’s assistant also noted that fans who quipped throughout his relationship that “you lose them how you get them” were correct.

“That’s exactly what happened,” said Banks on Relationships Matter. “I lost her how I got her, and here we are today. I wasted two years,” he added before walking it back. “I lost myself in my relationship with her. Now that I’m lost, I’m no longer good for her anymore.”

As you can imagine people have a LOT to say about Jaylan Banks’ interview and a number of them are taking issue with him using the word “groomed.”

Jaylan …. We’re you groomed or played?????? You’re grown. You were helping this lady cheat. Chile please . You and Falynn played each other CLEARLY — Varnell Hill (@VICKYROZAY) August 9, 2023

Lmaoo men will do everything under the sun to escape responsibility. How is Jaylan Banks having the audacity to say Falynn groomed him??? Do you know what grooming is? You were 21! Were you naive? Yes. Is she shameless? Yes. But she GROOMED you???!! Wtaf is wrong with this man? — L' – Chief ConHead (@elapostroph) August 9, 2023

Others are again bringing up Pina’s ex-husband.

Jaylan saying ‘he lost her how he got her’ basically confirms Simon’s whole story about Falynn cheating 🥴 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WxufpojNds — Jolie (@bravojolie_) August 9, 2023

Not Jaylan Banks pretty much saying everything Simon said was true….tf was you even taking up for Falynn lying ass for then lol she really played him smh — MrsMckaeroniInnapot💍 (@Nikoswife4x) August 9, 2023

