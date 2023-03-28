Bossip Video

After denying that she was “running away” from a firestorm of relationship criticism, Porsha Williams is hinting that she might return to the housewives franchise she’s best known for.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta who’s starring on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared Sunday on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live alongside Gizelle Bryant to dish on their adventures in Thailand.

Not only that, but she also answered a question about a possible #RHOA return.

“I knew that would be the number one question,” said Porsha who ditched her peach after season 13. “I think you said [I was on] a break,” she added to Andy Cohen who clarified that he called it a “pause.” “That might be possible,” Porsha continued. “I’d say, never say never.”

Oh???

This is the second time in recent days that Porsha’s spoken about #RHOA.

She recently denied that she left the show because she was afraid of the “man-stealing” controversy that followed her engagement to now-husband Simon Guobadia, whom she seemingly met through his then-wife Falynn Pina. She recently clarified on #RHUGT that she actually previously met Simon but didn’t immediately recognize him when Falynn intro’d them.

According to Porsha, she had already decided to leave #RHOA six months prior to her departure announcement and “long before” she even met her now-husband.

“I was turning 40, I was hitting my 10-year mark on the show, and I really just had to reassess where I was and what I wanted totally out of my life. So that’s where that decision came from,” said Porsha to PEOPLE.

As previously reported Porsha officially confirmed her #RHOA exit in September 2021.

She went on to film her Porsha Family Matters spinoff showcasing her speedy swoonship with Simon Guobadia and attempts to blend her family with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley’s. The chaotic show that included a physical altercation lasted a single season.

Luckily the drama has subsided and Porsha’s happily married to her businessman bae.

Do YOU think Porsha Williams will come back to #RHOA?

In the words of Mo’Niqe, we’d “love to see it.”