Bossip Video

Though Iggy Azalea tried to lessen the blow of her letter to Tory Lanez’s sentencing judge by saying she hasn’t been in contact with the rapper, excerpts from her letter are raising eyebrows and infuriating a fanbase.

As fans criticized Azalea for her letter, the “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter to say that she was told her words would only be seen by the judge, insisting that she “never intended to publicly comment.”

“I don’t ‘support’ anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night.”

She also claimed, in the same tweet, that she hadn’t been in contact with Lanez “for months” and that she doesn’t “support” anyone.

Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff obtained a copy of Azalea’s letter on Wednesday, in which Azalea told Judge Herriford that she has “remained in close contact with [Lanez] during incarceration and I am confident he has already gained positive insight in regard to this experience.”

She said she spoke with the rapper “last week,” which–based on the Feb. 22 date on the letter–would have been the week of Feb. 12 through Feb. 18.

Lanez “told me he’s glad God put him in jail,” Azalea wrote.

“He said this is an opportunity to humble himself and soften his heart – ironic to hear one of the kindest people I know strive to become even kinder,” she continued. “I’m not shocked – Its who he is. Watering and shining light on others until something beautiful grows.” “Daystar Peterson is not the pest you’ve heard about, he’s a gardener,” Azalea wrote, using Lanez’s legal name. “He helps others bloom.”

Should the rapper not be deported to his native Canada after he serves his sentence, Azalea told the judge, “I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album.”

“In fact – I already hired him for the job prior to his conviction! I guarantee to you he has significant income and work awaiting him upon release if you would kindly consider a sentence that does not require deportation,” she continued.

Iggy went on to call Lanez “far from your average entitled rap star” and that he’s “been helping me from the moment I met him” in a recording studio in 2018.

“Although he was writing music for another artist, he took the initiative to come to my room in his break time and play song ideas he’d written for me too,” Azalea wrote. “This resonated with me because it’s highly unusual for someone who’s already very successful to want to help others. Music is competitive in that way.”

Azalea went on to say that she understands Lanez to be “genuinely passionate about helping others.”

“He will go out of his way to help someone he sees even glimmer of greatness inside. Although he’s an incredible songwriter, it’s my belief this is his true gift,” she wrote. “Seeing what could be and becoming the driving force to make it happen.”

In her letter, Azalea never mentioned Megan Thee Stallion or Lanez’s felony convictions for first-degree assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and possession of a concealed and unregistered firearm inside a vehicle. She did, however, describe Lanez as “the last person to loose [sp] his cool” and says she’s seen him “defuse so many sticky situations with kindness and humor.”

“I’ve never encountered this jealous, rage filled person he’s accused of being,” she wrote. “I know him to be someone who’s always bursting with happiness. In the moments you want to cry, if you call daystar, he will find a way to make you laugh.”

Azalea has since tweeted (and deleted) an explanation for the letter. She first urged people not to take things out of context before doubling down on not having contact with the Canadian.

“I”m not trying to get anyoue out,” wrote Azalea. “I have never said I think he should not be held accountable or serve time.EVER.” “The letter is from FEB! That’s 6 months ago,” she added. “I have not been in touch for months &. don’t care to lie lol…It’s just the truth. I haven’t seen tory in person since Oct 2022.”

So much for not “supporting” anyone…