Social media is abuzz over Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Associated Press.

After several attempts for a new trial, Lanez was finally sentenced after being found guilty of shooting the rapper.

Ahead of the sentencing, it was reported that Lanez received 70+ letters of support including one from Iggy Azalea who was promptly dragged across the internet.

As previously reported, after a 9-day trial, on Dec. 23, 2022, a unanimous guilty verdict was handed down by a jury in Los Angeles Superior Court, convicting the 31-year-old “Say It” singer of assaulting 28-year-old Megan (real name Megan Pete) with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Since the shooting, Lanez launched a flurry of taunts and other tacky shenanigans cited by the prosecution cited this in their request for 13 years behind bars.

“His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim,” prosecutors wrote in their memo. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.”

Lanez was sentenced after two days of court proceedings where Lanez’s lawyers requested he be released on probation and enrolled a residential drug treatment program upon his release to focus on “substance abuse and traumatic childhood.”

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense. Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder,” the lawyers’ filing said. “Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” according to the memo from Lanez’s defense lawyers, Jose Baez of Miami, Florida, and Ed Welbourn of Newport Beach, California.

Naturally, Lanez’s lawyers vehemently disagreed with his sentencing and told the Associated Press that their client is being used as an example.

“We’re extremely disappointed,” Lanez’s lead attorney Jose Baez said, according to AP. “I have seen vehicular homicide and other cases where there’s death, and the defendant still gets less than 10 years.”

As expected, Twitter exploded with jokes, memes, and slander that continue to trend across the whole entire internet.

