In #BOSSIPSounds news, a Love and Hip-Hop star is making headlines for more than his headline-making TV moments. This time he’s going viral for his afro-beats-inspired track’s music video.

Khaotic whose been featured in #LHHMIA and now #LHHATL, always garners Twitter reactions for his antics and storylines, and now he’s getting similar attention for his single.

The Miami rapper’s song “Appreciate Me” is getting traction on social media after several celebs tried to learn the dance that coincides with the song.

Most recently Michael Blackson tried to follow along to Khaotic’s eight counts while fans watched and joined in…

and prior to that, Kandi wanted to “feel appreciated” so she joined in on the fun.

A press release reports that “Appreciate Me” is the follow-up to Khaotic’s single “Princess Treatment” which featured female emcee/fellow Love & Hip Hop star Sukihana. The rapper is also working on his album which will be released later this summer under the Grind Money Global Imprint.

“This single is very close to my hear, and I hope it resonates with my listeners,” Khaotic previously said about the track.”

“Appreciate Me” produced by Khaotic and 2Kee has racked up nearly 1 million views on Youtube via the video produced him Khaotic himself and GTFilms.

Watch Khaotic’s “Appreciate Me” music video below.