Tory Lanez has issued a statement to his fans following his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, refusing to take responsibility or apologize.

The “Say It” rapper–real name Daystar Peterson–was convicted on three felony counts in December over the 2020 shooting, and this week, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez addressed the incident with a note posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, talking directly to his “Umbrellas” fan group as he insisted that he won’t “stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”