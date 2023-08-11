Tory Lanez has issued a statement to his fans following his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, refusing to take responsibility or apologize.
The “Say It” rapper–real name Daystar Peterson–was convicted on three felony counts in December over the 2020 shooting, and this week, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Lanez addressed the incident with a note posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, talking directly to his “Umbrellas” fan group as he insisted that he won’t “stop fighting till I come out victorious.”
“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”
Further on in the letter, Tory explained that during his sentencing hearing, he took responsibility for “verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved,” but insists he never admitted fault for the shooting itself.
“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he wrote. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”
Lanez concluded the letter, writing: “I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”
The decade-long prison sentence handed to Lanez earlier this week comes more than three years after the July 2020 shooting. The 10-year sentence was more than the probation sought by his lawyers but less than the 13 years prosecutors suggested.
The shooting occurred after Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and her friend Kelsey Harris left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. According to prosecutors, Megan exited the vehicle before Lanez shot at her feet while shouting, “Dance, bi***!”
Lanez was charged with the shooting in October 2022.
