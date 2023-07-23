Cardi B doesn’t play about her money, and she’s dragging gossip blogger Tasha K back into court to run her pockets for the lawsuit settlement.

According to HipHopDX, Cardi has now demanded a “subpoena duces tecum” on Tasha K. This basically means the blogger’s husband is required to produce a document or documents relevant to a proceeding.

Cardi requested the hearing take place sometime in August. This will allow the “WAP” rapper to examine the couple’s financial assets on recorded video. Cardi wants to get to the bottom of why she still doesn’t have her money.

HipHopDX reported that the assets will also be entered into Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing, which was filed in May.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” reads the court document obtained by HHDX. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

Cardi b really meant that 💩 cuz she is not letting up on Tasha K pic.twitter.com/MANRRWYmr8 — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) July 22, 2023

This messy and long lawsuit dates back to 2019. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi was victorious and won a 7-figure sum lawsuit against the spicy YouTuber. Cardi claimed Tahsa fabricated harmful lies about her online and tried to harm her reputation with a “malicious campaign.”

The amount of money Cardi is spending to make Tasha’s life a living hell should let us all know she genuinely dislikes this lady and will never stop. Lol https://t.co/ZFnjZjK2yo — Stephen (@TheStevenDwayne) July 21, 2023

Tasha made serious claims that Cardi denied, including that the rapper was a “prostitute,” contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy.

Cardi’s lawyers gave warnings and extended deadlines for the Atlanta blogger to remove her inflammatory videos, but she didn’t comply.

After a couple of months of Cardi collecting several thousand owed to Tasha, she eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This filing gave Tahsha a slight break during June while the court sorted out Tasha K’s finances.

In court, Tasha listed $50k-$100k in assets with liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Her assets include a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, $2750 worth of furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, including 2 Louis Vuitton purses, and a Coach person.

"She really want her money 😭"

"She's obsessed 😒"

"She broke cardi leave her alone…“ THE WAY I WOULD NEVER LET TASHA K LIVE IN PEACE ?! it's not about money y'all. IT'S ABOUT PRINCIPLES and CONSEQUENCES Hope Tasha K gonna end up on her Knees begging Cardi to stop https://t.co/01AUW692Uv pic.twitter.com/pvWy8lvzll — Unapologetically Black 🖤 (@HerBlackSugar) July 22, 2023

Cardi is the creditor owed the most in Tasha’s bankruptcy.

“The filing of the case imposed an automatic stay against most collection activities,” reads the subpoena duces tecum. “This means that creditors generally may not take action to collect debts from the debtors or the debtors’ property. For example, while the stay is in effect, creditors cannot sue, garnish wages, assert a deficiency, repossess property, or otherwise try to collect from the debtors. Creditors cannot demand repayment from debtors by mail, phone, or otherwise,” it continues. “Creditors who violate the stay can be required to pay actual and punitive damages and attorney’s fees. Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although debtors can ask the court to extend or impose a stay.”

Check out what Tasha K said to turn up the heat on Cardi B’s financial beef after the flip.