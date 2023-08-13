Bossip Video

Supermodel Naomi Campbell revealed she’s an avid traveler jetsetting across the world with her 2-year-old daughter in tow.

The legendary fashion model recently sat down with Vogue along with some of her contemporaries — Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. During the chat, Naomi referred to herself as a “global citizen” and admitted she is “constantly on the plane.”

As an icon in the fashion industry, Ms. Campbell is internationally booked and busy but stated her toddler is her favorite traveling companion, “She rolls with me.”

Naomi’s little princess has already seen the beautiful sights of “Africa and the Middle East.”

Although she enjoys the time spent with her darling daughter, she admits it is “not easy” and smooth traveling “requires more organization, more planning.”

Baby girl should relish in their luxurious travels while she can. The 53-year-old confesses, “It will change when she goes to school.”

Naomi’s bambina was born via surrogacy in mid-2021. News of the Brit becoming a mommy hit the media a few days before her 51st birthday.

Campbell announced, “This beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.”

The supermodel debuted her daughter by releasing photos from a British Vogue cover shoot.

Naomi told British Vogue, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that”. “Naomi came to motherhood later in life because she could never really imagine her life as a mom,” a source told PEOPLE. “But over the last years, she really worked on herself. She got sober and really transformed.” The insider continued, “She now has more than enough love to give two children. If you think about it, she’s done everything she’s ever wanted to do, on her own terms. That includes motherhood.”

Naomi Campbell’s Motherhood Journey: “It’s Never Too Late”

Naomi popped out with her son in a similar fashion in June 2023 once again shocking the world.

As previously reported, Naomi prepared and “really transformed” before welcoming her second child.

On Instagram, she wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.” she penned, adding, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The fashion muse is encouraging her older friends who are considering having children to take the leap.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” the supermodel said.

Kimora Lee Simmons later shared that the mommy of two “sounded in such great spirits” since joining the boy mom club.

Naomi is making mommyhood look glam. We love to see a woman making worldwide moves, especially with her baby as her road dawg.