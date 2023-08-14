“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date,” the singer began. ‘This dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him,” he continued. “Totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk a lot but the love was and will be always there my brotha.”

Ginuwine continued,

“I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there. I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences.”

Magoo and his longtime collaborator Timbaland both came from Norfolk, Virginia, first meeting as teenagers before going on to dominate the music industry. The pair released their debut album, Welcome to Our World, in 1997, which includes their highest-charting single, “Up Jumps Da’ Boogie.”

The duo went on to release two more albums: Indecent Proposal in 2001 and Under Construction, Part II in 2003, a sequel to Missy Elliot’s album from the previous year.

Rest In Peace, Magoo.