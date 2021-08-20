FINALLY!

After years locked away in Barry Hankerson‘s vibranium vault, Aaliyah‘s timeless “One In A Million” album FINALLY re-released on streaming platforms marking the first streamable project from the late icon via a partnership with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.

In addition, Aaliyah merchandise will be available for purchase at blackgroundrecords.net.

The 2x-platinum album produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott includes classics “If Your Girl Only Knew” (which peaked #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for two consecutive weeks) alongside hit tracks “One In A Million,” “Got to Give It Up,” “4 Page Letter,” “Hot Like Fire,” and Gold-selling hit “The One I Gave My Heart To.”

“One In The Million” raised the bar for sophomore albums on its way to selling three million copies in the United States and over eight million copies worldwide.

The “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack is up next in September (9/3/01), followed by the 2001 self-titled album (9/10/21).

In October, the compilation albums “I Care 4 U” and “Ultimate Aaliyah” will be released on Spotify and elsewhere (10/8/21).

Other notable Blackground albums re-releasing over the next few months include Timbaland & Magoo ‘Welcome To Our World’, ‘Indecent Proposal’, & ‘Under Construction, Part II’ (8/27/21), ‘Tim’s Bio: Life From Da Basement’ (8/27/21), Tank ‘Force of Nature’, ‘One Man’ & ‘Sex, Love & Pain’ (9/17/21), and Toni Braxton’s underrated ‘Libra’ album (10/1/21).

In only a few hours, the culture-shifting album exploded to millions of streams in the latest example of Aaliyah’s legendary legacy 20 years after her tragic passing.

i'm sorry but these numbers after an hour and 45 mins post-release just confirms how influential and important we've been saying aaliyah is for the past 20 years pic.twitter.com/ynFksW5wl9 — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) August 20, 2021

What's your fave jam on the classic album?