Bossip Video

Timbaland is sharing details about how the help of fellow celebrities helped him get through an addiction battle.

Recently Timbaland dropped the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and shared that he was previously addicted to Vicodin because it made him “feel like Superman” and “get over everything.”

Furthermore, he revealed he was taking up to 160 milligrams of OxyContin a day.

“Everybody that I know who done that have died, so I think I even died at one point in time,” he recalled. “I had an out-of-body experience where I was laying in the bed, and I saw myself laying in the bed. From that point on, God has changed my mind, and I didn’t go to a doctor. I did it cold turkey.”

The Verzuz co-founder also confessed his addiction changed how he acted in public. He revealed that Jay-Z took notice of his behavior and advised him to avoid doing interviews. Not only that, but Drake also took notice of his behavior and reached out to check on him.

“JAY-Z is a prophet,” he told Sharpe on the show. “God sent him. I ain’t never seen nobody like him. Hov actually raised me, and he don’t even know it. He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him.” Timbaland noted, “That’s why I had a different bond with JAY when it comes to my music. We was rewriting the Bible, in a way.” “Even Drake told me… That’s why I’m like these guys are special to the world. Now, once they give you the information, it’s up to you to use it. I didn’t come out until the darkness, man, and that’s why I say it’s all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment.”

Luckily the legend was able to overcome his demons and is now here to share his story to help others.

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below.