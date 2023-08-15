Bossip Video

Kanye West has said a lot of things to raise some eyebrows over the years, but his comments about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Drake might not be far off.

The reality star attended Drake’s concert on Sunday, tagging along with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

After previously being seen sitting at an above balcony, Kardashian was later spotted in the general admission crowd at the Forum in Inglewood, California. In a now-viral clip, Kim quoted her Keeping Up with the Kardashians soundbite that Drake sampled in his single, “Search & Rescue.”

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” the SKIMS mogul yelled toward her sister and the reggaetonero. Tristan Thompson was also in attendance at the concert, according to reports from TMZ.

Kim’s soundbite came from a conversation between herself and mom Kris Jenner during a 2021 episode of their reality show. During the chat, Kardashian talked about her decision to divorce Kanye West, insisting she had to separate herself from the rapper in order to live a happy life.

Fast forward to the third season of The Kardashians, when Kim opened up about some of the hardships she was forced to deal with during her marriage to the rapper. She mentioned that her ex-husband “started a rumor that I was hooking up with Drake, that I was having an affair our whole marriage.”

“He accused me of that publicly,” Kardashian continued. “So, the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage.”

Kanye’s comments about Kim and Drake’s rumored relationship were ubiquitous, including him getting upset at the rapper for reciting lyrics like “Keke, do you love me?” in his track “In My Feelings” knowing that’s a well-known nickname of Kim’s. Drake also has lyrics throughout “SICKO MODE” with Travis Scott that many people think hint at him going over to Kardashian’s house.

Drake and Kanye eventually made up, throwing a concert together in Los Angeles in December 2021–but it’s safe to say Ye likely wasn’t happy to see Kim in the crowd reciting lyrics about their divorce.