After Goonica went viral for intervening during a fan encounter, Drake’s making headlines for doing the same.

Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur tour is powering through the United States and after a week and a half break, the tour is back on with eight shows in California.

On Saturday after the rapper ended his show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, he tossed a sweaty towel he used onstage into the crowd and caused mayhem.

Drizzy apparently spotted a man tussling with a woman for the towel and threatened to send someone up to handle him.

“I’mma send someone up there,” Drake warned the man in a video shared on social media.

The man didn’t take too kindly to the threat and apparently exchanged words with the rapper.

This footage comes amid Drake speaking to the crowd and revealing that the concert almost didn’t happen due to production issues.

“I don’t mean to put the Forum on blast or anything but I’mma tell you the truth,” said Drake. “They came to my house this morning after I woke up and they told me that they couldn’t build the show for y’all tonight. I’m not really that good at taking no for an answer. I told them, I said, when I left Toronto I had a picture on my screensaver. It was of a house in Los Angeles. I said, the one place that took me in when I left my hometown was Los Angeles, California.”

In related news, fans will be happy to learn that Drake’s “rightful wife” Sexyy Red has officially been added as the opener for the tour. The fast-rising star is the perfect opener as she without a doubt has the streets on lock.

