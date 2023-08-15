Bossip Video

The Blackening was a huge sleeper hit this year and one of our favorite horror-comedies ever!

If you missed it in theaters, you’re in luck because The Blackening is now on digital platforms for your viewing pleasure!

The Blackening follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules, which they soon realize ain’t no motherf****** game. The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: If the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

Watch an exclusive clip featuring the cast and crew of the film below:

*all interviews were shot prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike

Play

Surely that piqued your curiousity?!

The gerne-bending meta-horror, The Blackening, arrives on digital August 15 and 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (+Blu-ray™ & Digital), Blu-ray™ (+DVD & Digital), and DVD on August 22 from Lionsgate. The film features seven friends who reunite for a weekend getaway and find themselves at the hands of a demented killer who wants them to play a game for their survival. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like a Man, Barbershop) and screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, TV’s “Harlem”) and Dewayne Perkins (TV’s “The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), and stars Grace Byers (TV’s “Empire”), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Melvin Gregg (House Party), X Mayo (TV’s “American Auto”), Dewayne Perkins (TV’s “The Upshaws”), Antoinette Robertson (TV’s “Dear White People”), Sinqua Walls (TV’s “White Men Can’t Jump”), with Jay Pharoah (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”) and Yvonne Orji (TV’s “Insecure”), The Blackening will be available for the suggested retail prices of $29.96 for DVD, $39.99 for Blu-ray Combo pack, and $42.99 for 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack.

Lionsgate and MRC present, a Story Company / Tracy Yvonne / Artists First / CatchLight Studios production.

4K ULTRA HD/BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

• Audio Commentary with Director Tim Story and Writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins

• Do the Write Thing

• They Can’t All Talk First

• Shall We Play a Game?

• Cabin in the Woods

• “Who’s the Blackest?” Game Show

• Theatrical Trailer

• And more!

The Blackening is available on digital today and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (+Blu-ray™ + Digital), Blu-ray™(+DVD & Digital) and DVD August 22 from Lionsgate.