Black moviegoers are buzzing over raucous Horror-Comedy The Blackening that premiered to rave reviews this past Juneteenth weekend.

The Blackening centers around a group of friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize “this ain’t no motherfu**in’ game.”

Peep the trailer below:

Play

Directed by Tim Story (Barbershop) and co-written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show), The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah, and Perkins in a film that poses the burning question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

Deadline reports that The Blackening emerged as one of the hottest acquisition titles at the Toronto International Film Festival with three offers for at least a $20 million deal.

“The Blackening is a wildly entertaining horror movie that delivers jump-out-of-your-seat scares while also hilariously subverting the genre,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate’s President, Acquisitions and Co-Productions per Deadline. “Tim Story, Tracy Oliver, and Dewayne Perkins have delivered a movie that works on multiple levels — as huge fans of the genre, they’re able to be true to the conventions while turning them on their heads. We’re also thrilled to be reuniting with MRC Film as we bring this movie’s laughs and chills to audiences.”

We caught up with Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Jermaine Fowler, and Melvin Gregg at the American Black Film Festival where we played a hilarious round of Black Jeopardy. Check it out below:

The Blackening is now playing in theaters everywhere!