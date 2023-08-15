Bossip Video

After a presumed snub at one of her earlier concerts, Beyoncé is making sure the world knows she’s on Lizzo’s side as she faces a lawsuit from three of her former dancers.

Bey showed her support for the singer during her show in Atlanta on Monday night, calling out Lizzo’s name and shouting her love for her.

A clip from the show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is circulating on social media, in which Beyoncé is seen performing her hit song “Break My Soul (The Queen’s Remix).” During the part of the song where she drops the names of multiple iconic female musicians, she said, “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!”

This support from Bey comes amid shocking allegations made against Lizzo in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The suit alleges that the “Rumors” singer and her company created a hostile work environment for the dancers, also launching accusations of sexual harassment that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2023.

Immediately after the lawsuit became public, Beyoncé left Lizzo’s name out of the song during a performance in Massachusetts on August 1, instead repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times. Many fans assumed this was a message from the performer, siding with the dancers accusing Lizzo and her team of creating a hostile work environment.

But, Beyoncé did bring back Lizzo’s name during a show in Maryland on August 7. And now, if there was any question about whether Bey stood with t he singer or not, the Atlanta shoutout seems to be the ultimate confirmation.

As for Lizzo, she has denied all of the allegations made in the lawsuit. In an Instagram post after the suit went public, the singer said she was “hurt” by the claims and described them as “sensationalized,” writing that she was “not the villain.”