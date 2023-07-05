Bossip Video

A usually paparazzi-shy Michael Jordan recently revealed that he doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen and we are absolutely SHOCKED.

Regardless of what anyone thinks, Marcus Jordan, 32, and his Real Housewife of Miami boo Larsa Pippen, 48, are going steady and seem to be happy.

Despite that, it appears that not everyone’s happy for them.

Marcus’ father the great Michael Jordan has finally revealed his opinion on their relationship and the NBA legend is none too pleased.

According to TMZ, Michael was leaving dinner when a photographer asked if he approved of his son and Larsa dating. Usually, MJ ignores the paparazzi which he did initially before turning and giving a simple “No”.

In shock, MJ actually responded to him the photog double-checked and asked MJ again. The basketball great shook his head again to say “no.”

This is a very different sentiment than the one Larsa expressed on The Tamron Hall Show. During her appearance, Larsa claimed the couple spent holidays with his parents and were “in a good place.”

Obviously not.

Even though the couple doesn’t have MJ’s approval, they’re still Instagram official and releasing new episodes of their Separation Anxiety podcast.

Most recently, the couple opened up about their podcast to ET and revealed that it’s the perfect platform to clear up misconceptions.