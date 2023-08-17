Bossip Video

On Tuesday, Quavo honored his late nephew Takeoff with the Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” and surprised fans with a pop-up shop.

We’re only two days away from the release of Quavo’s new Rocket Power album and the Atlanta rapper recently announced that he’d be having a surprise pop-up shop with merchandise to celebrate.

Held at Good Times Atlanta, the pop-up included featuring Quavo revealing a signature pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows with Nike called the “Rocket Power” in conjunction with his upcoming album of the same name.

BOSSIP was on hand to see the shoe’s simplistic, yet artistic design.

The entire construction of the silhouette is made up of white leather, matched with a white mesh liner and white rubber outsoles — however, the pair does feature a few standout design elements that pay homage to Takeoff.

There’s a small rocket logo at the heel that features an infinity symbol, a cluster of gold stars on the side of the shoe, and an accompanying acrylic card featuring the same designs. One lucky winner who stood in line for 6 hours took home the highly coveted pair.

During the surprise pop-up at black-owned streetwear shop, Good Times Atlanta, BOSSIP caught up with owner Anthony McDonald to discuss the importance of black artists and creatives coming together to celebrate success.

“It’s a beautiful thing for African-American men to unite in this type of situation. You have me a successful store owner, Quavo who’s a successful artist, then you also have Trinidad James another successful artists and creative who brought this together. Again to me it’s great to see African-American men unite and come together in today’s climate. I’m grateful. We just getting started.”

Good Times Atlanta has been noted as one of the premier sneaker boutiques in the city. It features new and pre-loved sneakers and apparel from the hottest brands, including Off-White, Nike, Jordan, and even a few favorites from streetwear brand MSCHF.

There are also rare finds like Bape sneakers for kids, the Supreme studded red leather jacket, Rick Owens high tops, and a hip hop favorite “Yo MTV Raps” leather bomb jacket. Sneakerheads and fashion lovers will feel right at home in this exclusive and nostalgic spot.

Fans lined up for the pop-up event early and were greeted by Quavo and models once they entered.

Fans could take home merchandise that included tanks, jerseys, trucker hats, shorts, and more. A lot of the merch featured the phrase “Turn Yo Clic Up” and other lyrics from Quavo’s latest single featuring Future.

Owner of 567 Agency and artist, Trinidad James said the pop-up shop was a good thing for the community and a much-needed move when it comes to partnerships.

“You get to see two black entities come together and be powerful. It’s really amazing and that’s what my brand stands for, being the process through it all no matter what it is because we all are very powerful. Anthony already owns the store, Quavo being who he is and also that today is bigger than us, it’s Rocket Power…R.I.P Takeoff. So we wanted to make sure today was done right and done here in Atlanta first.”

Quavo also showcased his leaf natural wraps, JUNGO Leaf and gave away several packs with business partner Kelan Watson.

Also on display around the store were framed images of the late rapper Takeoff with band members Quavo and Offset. His presence was truly felt in the boutique and we’re sure he’s smiling down on his Uncle as he prepares to release a new body of work in his honor.

Fans can pre-save Rocket Power now before its release date on August 18th.

—liz smith