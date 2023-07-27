Bossip Video

In a candid interview, Quavo is opening up about the tragic loss of his nephew and sharing how he’s still struggling to cope.

After Takeoff’s tragic death, his uncle Quavo is still adjusting to life after his passing. His current focus has been on his upcoming tribute album Rocket Power which will arrive on August 4th. Quavo has never been one for many interviews but he recently decided to set up his own interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker to address the fans. Titled “A Conversation For The Fans” this may just be the most vulnerable moment of the Migos member’s career. One of the first topics discussed was the title of his album which has a deeper meaning for Huncho.

“Just being fueled by my brother, Take, and bottling in all these emotions—all the pain, all the hard times, all the times I cried and all the times I just made music to pull up and try to play songs and he’s not there,” said Quavo about the title. “I’m just trying to get this fuel from above and this fuel from the sky and call it ‘rocket power.'”

Quavo also opened up unapologetically about not having Takeoff by his side in a way that anyone who has lost a loved one can relate to. The rapper shared that sometimes he cries himself to sleep while grieving.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” he said. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think, like, I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Quavo confirmed that a post-humous Takeoff album is possible because he has nearly 1,000 unreleased tracks.

Without a doubt, Takeoff is smiling proudly down at Quavo and Offset for pushing forward while making amends and we can rest assured that his name and legacy will live on.

You can watch Quavo’s latest interview below.