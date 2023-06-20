Bossip Video

Despite their alleged differences, Offset and Quavo were spotted together for the first time since Takeoff’s passing to celebrate the late rapper’s birthday.

When Takeoff was murdered in Houston last year, it was during a confusing time when the Migos were broken up with not much known publicly about the split. The last time the world saw all three members together was for Kanye West’s DONDA 2 event.

Later, Offset kicked off a legal battle with their label Quality Control as he tried to embark on his solo career, and rumors ran rampant in February that things got heated between him and Quavo at the Grammys.

Since then, the two have yet to be seen together, but that all changed this weekend.

On Sunday, the two remaining members were spotted at a celebration for Takeoff’s birthday.

The two were joined by friends and family and lit lanterns in celebration of Takeoff.

After the seemingly nasty split, just seeing the two together gives hope they can reconcile in the future.

Fans are especially hopeful for a Migos reunion because Quavo posted a picture with Offset on Instagram. In an IG carousel, there’s a picture of the two speaking while wearing shirts emblazoned with Takeoff’s face.