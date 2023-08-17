Bossip Video

It’s Thursday so y’all already know we’re getting the snacks ready for a brand new episode of Love During Lockup tomorrow night!

Lucky for y’all, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip of Friday’s episode of Love During Lockup for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Latisha gets a call from a girlfriend who has an update she knows Latisha won’t like. It turns out that her hubby’s baby mama has some thoughts about their relationship — and Latisha is heated about what she told her friend!

Watch the clip below to see what happened:

Play

Yikes! Would y’all marry a jail bae by proxy or nah? We’re pretty sure we haven’t heard EVERYTHING just yet but the amount of red flags Latisha has mentioned over these early few episodes have us pretty alarmed. Do you think their love can last all these tests?

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s brand new episode:

Raneka loses it when Asonta’s release is in jeopardy. Latisha is shocked by a disturbing rumor about her marriage. EB spies on Britney. Savannah gets ditched. Jade doubts her husband. Andy struggles to win over Brittney’s daughter.

Whew! Definitely sounds like an eventful episode we can’t wait to watch.

The latest all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday, August 18th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?