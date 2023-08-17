Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx seems to be in good spirits following his health scare earlier this year.

After being hospitalized following an unspecified medical complication back in April, the actor took to Instagram Yesterday, Aug. 16, to share with fans that he is finally starting to feel like himself again.

While he didn’t specifically reference his hospitalization, he did thank everyone who has sent him well wishes over the past couple of months, revealing that finally he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful,” the 55-year-old wrote in his caption. “Finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…” He continued, “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Fans and fellow celebs rushed to the comments section to support Foxx, letting the star know just how thankful they are for his health. “Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️,” Jeremy Renner commented.

Tina Lawson also showed her support, writing: “I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina.”

“Yes He is!!!” Octavia Spencer wrote. “Glad you’re better.”

Tamar Braxton also shared some kind words, commenting, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Jamie Foxx first broke his silence following his health scare on May 3, writing a message on Instagram. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote at the time.

The actor followed up that post with a video message in July, where he spoke more about why he did not update fans about his medical scare during his hospitalization.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” he said. “I know a lot of people were waiting and, you know, wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Details about his health scare have been kept private, but it seems like the actor is in a better place, regardless.